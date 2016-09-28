Two children shot at SC elementary school, suspect in custody

Two children were shot Wednesday afternoon at Townville Elementary School and a man was killed at a home nearby.
One 6-year-old is in critical condition and is in surgery at Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to Scott Stoller, Anderson County's director of emergency medical services. Another 6-year-old and a teacher are at AnMed Health Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Stoller said. It is not clear whether the teacher was shot or whether she was injured some other way.
Taylor Jones, Anderson County's emergency services director, said both children were taken away from the school in medical helicopters. Before the school shooting started, a relative of the suspected shooter was killed at a home nearby on Osborne Drive, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.
One suspect is in custody, according to Lt. Sheila Cole of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Jones said the person in custody is believed to be a teen.
Shore said the man who died is a relative of the suspected shooter.
The school has been evacuated and will be closed for the rest of the week. A SWAT team has been through the school and has not found any other signs of danger, Jones said. Parents were picking up their children at Oakdale Baptist Church, 6724 S.C. 24, Townville on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of children were bused to the church, and when they got off the bus, they were walked by armed law enforcement officers over to their waiting parents.
The incident was first reported shortly before 2 p.m., according to reports on social media. Witnesses on social media reported seeing dozens of emergency vehicles speeding up S.C. 24 toward the school. Units from multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene, including the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Anderson Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff's deputies, Oconee County Sheriff's deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Updates on the cases are expected this afternoon at a news conference at the Anderson County emergency operations center.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott expressed concerns on social media Wednesday afternoon.
"My heart is sick for Anderson&South Carolina," he tweeted. "Praying initial reports of no loss of life remain true & for those injured and their families."
Townville Elementary School is in Pendleton-based Anderson County School District 4. It has 286 students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. The school is at 105 Townville School Road, off S.C. 24 near Lake Hartwell and the Georgia state line.
Governor Nikki Haley statement in response to the shooting in Townville, S.C
"As we work together with law enforcement to make sure they have the support they need to investigate what happened in Townville, Michael and I ask that everyone across South Carolina join us in praying for the entire Townville Elementary School family and those touched by today's tragedy."
SOURCE: SC Governor’s office
