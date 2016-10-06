Little impact still expected in Charlotte from Hurricane Matthew; SC coast in storm’s path

Hurricane Matthew continues to barrel toward Florida even as the Charlotte area is expected to see little impact from the storm.
The latest forecasts for the Category 3 storm show the immediate Charlotte area could get up to 1 inch of rain Friday night through Saturday, along with gusty winds of up to 30 to 35 mph, National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Lane said. East of Charlotte in Union County could see up to 2 inches of rain.
Many airlines also are starting to cancel flights. At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 41 flights to and from the airport s flights have been canceled so far for Florida and Bahamas flights, according to flightaware.com.
Early Thursday, Matthew’s center was about 255 miles southeast of West Palm Beach, Fla., and slogging ever closer at a clip of 12 mph. Late Wednesday evening, the hurricane had top sustained winds of 115 mph and was in the central Bahamas.
South Carolina evacuations
“The South Carolina coast is going to get the brunt of it,” Lane said, probably starting Friday night with hurricane-force wind gusts of 74 mph and greater.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley reversed the lanes of Interstate 26 for the first time on Wednesday so that all lanes of traffic were headed west and out of Charleston. Haley planned to call for more evacuations Thursday, which would bring the total to about 500,000 people in the state — the largest evacuation in the state in at least 17 years.
That includes Horry County, home to Myrtle Beach, as well as Georgetown County. with possible evacuations starting at noon Thursday. Haley is expected to address the public at a 9:30 a.m.
As Matthew put the U.S. in its sights, about 2 million people were encouraged to head inland ahead of the most powerful storm to threaten the Atlantic coast in more than a decade. Matthew killed at least 16 people in the Caribbean as it cut through Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas.
The storm is forecast to near the Florida coast starting Thursday night, potentially as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds. Any slight deviation could mean landfall or it heading farther out to sea.
Either way, forecasters say it will come close enough to wreak havoc along the lower part of the East Coast, dumping up to 15 inches in rain in some spots. Storm surge of 5 feet to 8 feet was expected along the coast from central Florida into Georgia.
After that, it is expected to continue moving slowly northward and approach the Charleston area by Saturday afternoon. At that point, Matthew is forecast to have top sustained winds of 105 mph.
The National Hurricane Center predicts Matthew will curve eastward from the S.C. coast Saturday afternoon, but several computer models Wednesday night predicted the storm would continue northward to near the N.C.-S.C. border before turning east.
In other developments:
▪ Amtrak said Thursday it has suspended service across the southeast because of the storm.
▪ The Indian Trail nonprofit Carolina Waterfowl Rescue said its volunteers went to Skywatch Bird Rescue near Wilmington Wednesday to evacuate more than 25 animals. Goats, swans, pelicans, owls and other animals are expected to arrive in Indian Trail Thursday afternoon or evening.
▪ Authorities say a motorist in South Carolina was shot and wounded by deputies during an altercation over a Hurricane Matthew evacuation route. Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis told local news outlets it happened about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Moncks Corner when a motorist came to a check point, knocked down some traffic cones and sped off.
The sheriff said when deputies finally caught up with the driver a few miles away he pointed a gun at deputies and started shooting. The sheriff said the deputies shot back, wounding the man who was taken to the hospital. His name and condition were not immediately released.
No deputies were wounded, but the sheriff said that four deputies have been placed on administrative leave.
The Associated Press and Observer news partner WBTV contributed
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
Comments