'The good, the bad, and the ugly': Veteran York County Sheriff leaves final message

York County Sheriff Bruce Bryant has seen it all in his 45 years of law enforcement, including the last 20 as York County Sheriff. In 2017, he'll pass the reins to son-in-law Kevin Tolson. Bryant looks back on his career as the area's top cop. He shares his last message to York County residents, why he uses a Clint Eastwood-inspired ring tone and keeps Christmas cards from former President George W. Bush.