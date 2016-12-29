'The good, the bad, and the ugly': Veteran York County Sheriff leaves final message

York County Sheriff Bruce Bryant has seen it all in his 45 years of law enforcement, including the last 20 as York County Sheriff. In 2017, he'll pass the reins to son-in-law Kevin Tolson. Bryant looks back on his career as the area's top cop. He shares his last message to York County residents, why he uses a Clint Eastwood-inspired ring tone and keeps Christmas cards from former President George W. Bush.

Rock Hill, NFL star Clowney donates cash to youth for shopping spree

Former South Pointe High School and NFL standout Jadeveon Clowney has donated $10,000 to local youth for Christmas. The 50 children in need received $200 each for a shopping spree at a Rock Hill Walmart. Members of the South Pointe varsity football team — who won the class 4A state championship title last week — escorted the children around the store to pick out their presents.

Seven Rock Hill churches feed the hungry at Christmas Eve lunch

Volunteers with the Hunger Outreach Program in Rock Hill prepared a hot meal for more than 200 people Saturday at the annual Christmas Eve Dinner. Volunteers held the meal — which included turkey, rice, gravy, green beans, corn, bread, fruit and dessert — at Grace Lutheran Church. Additional meals were taken to the Renew Our Community Outreach Center and an apartment complex.

Indian Land couple uses lighted 'Peanuts' to spread holiday cheer

Dorian and Monica Taft of Indian Land join festive neighbors in the Shelly Woods subdivision with a display of holiday lights. The Taft's theme this year is "A Whimsical Wonderland," with the Peanuts cartoon and lots of snowmen, Santas, stars and even geese. Many of the homes in the neighborhood are brightly lit with different themes.

Rock Hill, Carolinas foster children will receive 200 pillow care packages

Thanks to a partnership between Bedgear, and foster child foundations Ticket to Dream and Together We Rise, 200 children in the Carolinas will receive a care package containing a blanket, a teddy bear and other comfort items. The partnership aims to help foster children stay strong through the foster care process, and feel a sense of self-worth and ownership through the packages.

