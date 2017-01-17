White Knoll standout, USC baseball commitment dies

One of the younger players on the White Knoll baseball team, Brett Williams was a teammate others looked up to and wanted to be like.
Senior Jacob Jeffcoat was one of those teammates – along with coaches, friends and family – who were trying to come to grips with the sophomore’s unexpected death.
Williams, 16, and a South Carolina baseball commit, died Tuesday at Palmetto Health Richland as the result of complications related to a recent illness, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
“We didn’t lose a teammate, we lost a brother. He was more than just a player on the team. He was a guy you wanted to be around,” said Jeffcoat, a Newberry commit and senior pitcher/infielder for the Timberwolves. “We played the same position, so we were always pushing each other to be our best. He was just a great guy, and the team is going to miss him.”
Condolences poured in across the Midlands and state remembering Williams. Gamecocks baseball coach Chad Holbrook was among those posting messages on social media in remembering Williams, who committed to South Carolina on Jan. 5 and called the Gamecocks’ program a great fit for him. He also had interest from Clemson and Coastal Carolina.
Williams played as a freshman for White Knoll at both first base and on the mound.
“Brett Williams was a special kid. He had all the traits coaches love to have on their teams,” Holbrook said in a statement. “He had great character, a tireless work ethic, and an incredible personality that we were all drawn to. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his beautiful family and everyone in the Lexington and White Knoll community. #22 will be deeply missed.”
When we go out there, whether it is baseball, school or in life, we are going to do it in honor of Brett. White Knoll outfielder/infielder Jacob Bannister
Friends and teammates of Williams gathered Tuesday afternoon at Northside Baptist Church, where Williams attended and was involved with the church’s student ministry.
“We are going to miss him because he pushed everyone to be a better person and always had a smile on his face,” White Knoll outfielder Clayton Lindsay said.
“He was a very passionate guy and did everything 110 percent. He always pushed others and brought others along with him,” White Knoll outfielder/infielder Jacob Bannister said. “He was a tremendous leader and a great ball player.”
Bannister remembered the time he was struggling hitting the curve ball when he and Williams were hitting after practice. But Williams told him not to get discouraged.
“When we go out there, whether it is baseball, school or in life, we are going to do it in honor of Brett,” Bannister said.
A preliminary investigation by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office did not find any indication of foul play. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Wednesday.
Williams is the second Lexington County athlete to die this school year. River Bluff football player Lewis Simpkins died in August because of complications from an abnormal heart rhythm caused by a pre-existing heart condition.
Lexington One will make extra counselors available at White Knoll High School on Wednesday.
Go rest high #22— Chad Holbrook (@cholbrook2) January 17, 2017
2day our community lost a great kid, a great son, a great teammate, and a "coaches dream".Our heart aches 4 Williams family. God Bless them!— Chad Holbrook (@cholbrook2) January 17, 2017
Thoughts and prayers to the @WKHSBaseball family. Unspeakable tragedy. We are here for you— Brian Hucks (@bhucks17) January 17, 2017
Brett was my dude. He was like my little brother....— 1️⃣0️⃣ Gauge (@jjeffcoat11) January 17, 2017
there's no better school than white knoll we always come together #RIPBrett ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I1vawKlb5u— Brione Hodges (@ytbrione) January 17, 2017
Praying for the family of Brett Williams and the WK Baseball program. #Family— The Players (@LexBBallPlayers) January 17, 2017
Thoughts and prayers to @CoachAssey15 and @WKHSBaseball. Sick to my stomach & hits really close to home. @BaseballBengals is here for you.— Banks Faulkner (@BanksFaulkner) January 17, 2017
Our prayers go out to the family of Brett Williams, their loss & the people that are most effected by the untimely passing of this young man— Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) January 17, 2017
Our prayers are extended to the Williams and @WKHSBaseball family. Brett was a remarkable human being.— Stratford Baseball (@StratHSBaseball) January 17, 2017
-Blake Roland and Stratford Family
Please keep @WhiteKnollHigh @WKHSAthletics and the friends and family of Brett Williams in your thoughts.— Lexington One (@LexingtonOne) January 17, 2017
The Highlander community extends our thoughts and prayers to the White Knoll HS family.— HHES Athletics (@AthleticsHHES) January 17, 2017
Comments