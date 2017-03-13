Will peaches be the pits?

Area farmers fear that a predicted freeze will damage and may even doom crops like peaches. Sam Hall, of The Bush-N-Vine, of York, S.C. prays that his crop will survive.
John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

Local

Winthrop plays Butler in NCAA

The Winthrop Eagles seeded 13th, play the fourth-seeded Butler Bulldogs in Milwaukee Thursday in the NCAA Tournament March Madness big dance. The team and hundreds of fans celebrated selection Sunday at the Winthrop Coliseum.

Latest News

Anne Springs Close invites Fort Mill to 'get your selfie outside!'

The Anne Springs Close Greenway has dubbed April as "Love the Greenway Month" to highlight the 2,100-acre nature preserve and recreational park. Greenway leaders hope the campaign will draw corporate and individual donations to help pay for upkeep. The Greenway will hold family-friendly events to foster a love of nature and to "get your selfie outside."

Entertainment

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

Editor's Choice Videos