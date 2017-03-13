Will peaches be the pits?

The Winthrop Eagles seeded 13th, play the fourth-seeded Butler Bulldogs in Milwaukee Thursday in the NCAA Tournament March Madness big dance. The team and hundreds of fans celebrated selection Sunday at the Winthrop Coliseum.
Winthrop will face Butler in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 16 in Milwaukee. Players Bjorn Broman and Joshua Davenport and coach Pat Kelsey talked about the matchup and the experience of the tournament selection show.
Lt. Joe Johnson of the Rock Hill Police Department is battling bone cancer. Officers say Johnson is a legendary officer and leader. Police and firefighters are teaming up March 17 to raise money for Johnson with a barbecue fundraiser.
Residents of York County awoke to a winter wonderland Sunday after an overnight March snowfall. The snow is not expected to last, so some families were out early Sunday morning enjoying the winter weather. Scenes of icy winter beauty were found across York County.
The Anne Springs Close Greenway has dubbed April as "Love the Greenway Month" to highlight the 2,100-acre nature preserve and recreational park. Greenway leaders hope the campaign will draw corporate and individual donations to help pay for upkeep. The Greenway will hold family-friendly events to foster a love of nature and to "get your selfie outside."
