Survey says Rock Hill businesses optimistic

Thousands of dollars have been donated to help a Rock Hill, South Carolina veteran, 84, who was evicted March 16. The VFW Post 2889 in Rock Hill has led efforts to help the veteran and collected more than $2,600 online and $800 in dropped-off donations.
The Herald's Bret McCormick looks at some of the questions facing Winthrop AD Ken Halpin as he begins the search for the school's next men's basketball coach after Pat Kelsey was hired by UMass on Tuesday.
Jeff Sochko, a longtime Fort Mill resident, award winning photographer and lighting expert, lost his home to an accidental fire Monday. Among the possessions lost was memorabilia from the many music tours he worked.
Veterans groups are helping an 84-year-old Rock Hill military veteran who was saved from homelessness last week by Rock Hill police. Police are also investigating whether the man was a victim of a crime. The man is in emergency custody of the S.C.Department of Social Services.
Drug and alcohol companies are getting creative in their efforts to target young users. More students are using Marijuana and prescription pills, but alcohol remains the number one drug abused by students.
Protesters gathered for a second day near the York Technical College campus, where the Sons of Confederate Veterans were holding an annual convention at the college’s Baxter M. Hood Center on Anderson Road.
York Intermediate School has launched a Character Education “Tie Club,” which encourages fifth- and sixth- grade boys to wear a tie to school every Tuesday, said Scot Kiggans, teacher and club sponsor.
Lt. Joe Johnson of the Rock Hill Police Department is battling bone cancer. Cops organized a benefit barbecue fund raiser to help with expenses, and firefighters cooked the food. Johnson thanked all for their support.