July 11, 2017 2:49 PM

What killed 22-year-old Benedict College student?

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

It may take up to three weeks to know what led to the death of a 22-year-old Benedict College student whose body was found in a Lancaster County pond Saturday.

Jerell White was found Saturday in a pond in Lancaster County, not far from where he was last seen after a Fourth of July party in the early hours of July 5, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has said. Crime scene investigators from the State Law Enforcement Division recovered the body and processed the scene.

Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese met Tuesday morning with White’s family to discuss the status of the investigation and the timeline on autopsy results, which Deese said could take two or three weeks.

Benedict College confirmed White was a rising sophomore at the Columbia college.

There’s been no word on whether foul play is suspected in White’s death.

Deputies told WSOC-TV of Charlotte that there was a fight at the Fourth of July party White was attending, and that he left. White's cellphone was found on the ground where he scaled a fence, and his broken eyeglasses were found in the driveway of the house that hosted the party.

