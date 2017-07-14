Second arrest made in Ocean Boulevard shooting.

This story has been updated.

A second North Carolina teen was recently arrested in connection with a shooting on Ocean Boulevard June 18 that made national news, and police are still searching for two others in connection with the incident that wounded multiple people.

Arrest warrants for Raekwon Graham, 18, of North Carolina were released Friday morning. Police have charged him with the six counts of attempted murder.

An affidavit on Graham’s arrest, dated June 27, states that he, along with Derias Little, 17, and Keshawn Steele, “do act in concert to attempt to kill others” when a man police identified as Little, fired into a crowd at about 12:25 a.m. on June 18 in the area of 4th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.

Little was hospitalized following the incident after being injured. He was recently released from a Myrtle Beach area hospital and went before a Myrtle Beach magistrate judge for bond Tuesday.

Steele, who is named as a co-defendant in Graham’s arrest warrant, was arrested in North Carolina and is awaiting extradition back to Myrtle Beach where Lt. Joey Crosby said he will face charges related to the shooting incident that may also include attempted murder.

Crosby said the incident is still being investigated and charges could change as the investigation continues.

According to Courier-Tribune in Asheboro, N.C., a press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Tryon Elijah Daquan Steels, 19, of Mount Gilead, N.C. and Jarvez Dartwan Graham, 18, of Troy, N.C. were still at large Wednesday. Crosby later confirmed the two are suspects in the case and stated they have been arrested.

The teens are wanted in connection with six counts of attempted murder, the Courier-Tribune reports.

“Both Steele and Graham are aware they are wanted in this matter as well as both are to be considered dangerous,” the press release states.

The Courier-Tribune also reports that on June 30, MCSO deputies, along with Myrtle Beach Police Department and Mount Gilead Police Department officers, served a search warrant at a Mt. Gilead home, where they arrested Keshawn Steele. Raekwon was later arrested and extradited to Myrtle Beach.

Raekwon Graham is expected to go before a judge in a Myrtle Beach courtroom later Friday afternoon for bond.

An affidavit connected to Graham’s arrest states that Myrtle Beach police were dispatched to the area of 4th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard for a report of a large group of “disorder subjects.” As police responded gunfire erupted and multiple people were injured.

The incident was captured by a bystander on a nearby hotel balcony and was shown on Facebook Live. The incident gained national attention and was viewed by millions.

Police said an investigation revealed a big crowd walking on Ocean Boulevard was walking near the Wayfarer Hotel. Little, Graham, Keshawn Steele exit a vehicle, which waits on 4th Avenue North. Graham allegedly climbed on the car and started interacting with the crowd, distracting a male victim, as Little walks up behind the crowd, the document states.

As the crowd moves by the vehicle, Little allegedly sneaks up behind a male victim and hits him in the head. The victim tries to run and is chased and attacked by Little, Raekwon Graham, and Keshawn Steele, the document says.

The victim escapes and Little then begins to shot into the crowd, police said. An armed security guard then exchanges gunfire with Little, resulting in both Little and the guard both being injured by bullets, the document states.

Little then flees and allegedly carjacks a vehicle occupied by two victims, authorities said. He remains jailed.

Police said Little was involved in gang activity back in North Carolina and stated the incident had gang ties. Crosby, of Myrtle Beach police, said he could not confirm whether Raekwon Graham is involved in gang activity.

In his home county of Montgomery in North Carolina, Little faces charges of a misdemeanor probation violation, a felony possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver marijuana, a misdemeanor simple possession of marijuana, a felony count of breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, a felony count of possessing stolen goods, felony larceny, felony conspiracy to break-into a building, felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, misdemeanor possession of a handgun by a minor and two counts of felony larceny of a dog and misdemeanor injury to personal property for offenses dating back to 2015.

The Sun News will be present at the bond hearing of Raekwon Graham Friday afternoon.

Please check back for story updates.