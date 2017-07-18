Great white shark nearly as long as a car spotted off NC coast

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:50 York police install air conditioners for disabled woman Pause 1:59 Like coffee with your brews? Check out new bar inside Fort Mill brewery 0:59 Catawba fans in York County flock to river for fun, escape from heat 2:15 Revolutionary War battle re-enactment draws crowds to York County 1:01 New women's boutique with clothing, accessories opens in Rock Hill 1:50 Chester animal shelter needs upgrades or expansion, workers say 1:23 Victory Sport Outreach brings sports and campers together in Fort Mill 1:31 York firefighters blast kids with hoses at daycare's 'water day' 1:20 South Pointe's Steven Gilmore Jr. talks about the four schools left in his recruitment 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Fishermen with Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released their fifth great white shark of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Owner Chip Michalove said he works with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to equip the sharks with the tags so the group can study their movements.The animals are offshore near Hilton Head through March. Chip Michalove Outcastfishing.com

