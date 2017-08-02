‘It’s OK to cry’: Lawmen say goodbye to Richland deputy who killed himself

Standing on a stage Wednesday between two large pictures of her late son, Karen Fish asked one thing of the hundreds of officers sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in the Bethlehem Baptist Church gymnasium: Be kind to each other.
“Be very, very kind to each other and to yourselves,” said Fish, whose son, Richland County Senior Deputy Derek Fish, killed himself Friday. “Whatever your struggles are, someone cares. Derek cared. He cared for each and every one of you.”
The 28-year-old officer shot himself with his service weapon in his patrol car Friday behind the department’s Region 3 headquarters after finishing his shift. He didn’t leave a note and gave no indication he was planning to end his life.
“Each and every one of us has our own demons, our own issues,” Karen Fish said. “We all struggle. ... Please, if you struggle, remember this. Remember this day. Remember how our hearts are broken. And please, do not do this to those that you love. The pain is forever.”
Next to the guest sign-in book at the service were pamphlets telling people how to recognize suicidal thoughts in loved ones and how to intervene, along with a basket of purple and turquoise ribbons, which symbolize suicide awareness.
In an age when suicides, particularly involving someone in a law enforcement profession, are seldom discussed, Fish’s family and Lott have made this a very public goodbye.
Chaplain Paul St. John implored the lawmen, each of them wearing black mourning bands over their badges, to “let your guard down.”
“Let people get to know who you are,” he said. “Let them know of a burden you may be carrying. We don’t want to come to this again.”
There were also laughs during Wednesday’s service as speakers recalled Fish’s energetic and eccentric personality. St. John said Fish was known for leaving long voicemails and making random cat sounds, to which several mourners responded by laughing and saying “meow.”
Fish, who also was a staff sergeant with the 169th Security Force Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, was nicknamed Nemo, after the title character in the movie “Finding Nemo.”
“He acted just like Nemo – running around like a baby fish, darting all over the place, being mischievous,” Sheriff Leon Lott said. The sheriff began his eulogy with “love,” a word he said cops don’t use often.
“That’s not a word that we’re supposed to talk about. We’re not supposed to talk about loving each other,” he said. “It’s OK to be sad. It’s OK to cry. I know cops aren’t supposed to cry, but there’s nothing wrong with crying. It’s not a sign of weakness.”
Fish was about to be promoted to master deputy when he died. Hours before he killed himself Friday, he was asking others when the promotion might become official, Lott said.
“Well, I’m gonna make his wish come true today,” Lott said, choking back tears. “Derek Fish is officially Master Deputy Derek Fish, effective as of today.”
After a bugler outside the building played Taps, a dispatcher could be heard making a “last call” to Fish on the radio using the deputy’s call number, 312, and the code to signal the end of his tour of duty.
“Richland 312,” the dispatcher said four times, each call going unanswered. “10-42. Rest in peace.”
S.C. SUICIDE PREVENTION HOTLINES
Aiken: Help Line of Aiken County: (803) 648-9900
Charleston: Dorchester Mental Health Center: (843) 414-2350
Columbia: United Way of the Midlands Help Line: 2-1-1
Greenville: Mental Health America of Greenville County CRISISline: (864) 271-8888
Nationally: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
