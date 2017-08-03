5 style lessons from a former homicide cop now on TV – who’s also a fashionista

1:39 Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler Pause

0:55 Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill

1:10 Watch Andrew Dys stuff his face at Cops and Donuts Special Olympics fundraiser

3:02 Community says final good-bye to Richland County Senior Deputy Derek Fish

2:24 Rep. Norman: 'I haven't talked to a person yet who's happy with their insurance'

1:55 Copperheads become face of new Fort Mill high school

1:50 Prosecutor: Suspects in Lancaster County slaying planned to rob victim of drugs

3:06 State Rep. James Smith announces Energy Caucus days after cancellation of two nuclear reactors

1:46 Brother of road rage victim speaks out after sister shot in the head