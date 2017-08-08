Dozens of SC events will offer free eclipse safety glasses. Here’s where to find them

With just two weeks left until the eclipse, have you gotten yours yet?
If you haven’t, we’ve got you covered. Free eclipse glasses provided by the City of Columbia will be distributed at many of the more than 120 eclipse events scheduled for the weekend leading up to the Total Eclipse 2017 on Aug. 21.
At many of these locations, the glasses are only available while supplies last. So, arrive early!
- 8/12, 8/19, 8/26 SCE&G Solar Science Saturday at the State Museum
- 8/15 Astronomy Night at Cayce-West Columbia Branch Library
- 8/17 The Jasper Project presents Syzygy: Invitational Poetry Reading
- 8/17 The Jasper Project Presents Syzygy: The Solar Eclipse Plays
- 8/18 Arts and Draughts Party at Columbia Museum of Art
- 8/18 Ben Kronberg Live at Tapp's Arts Center
- 8/18 Gamecock Women's Soccer vs. University of Central Florida
- 8/18 Historic Happy Hour Water Balloon Battle
- 8/18 Jazz in the Park at Doko Meadows in Blythewood
- 8/18-8/21 Pre-Eclipse Weekend at the South Carolina State Museum (Free and provided by event host or different sponsor, while supplies last)
- 8/18 Public Lecture at USC – "Solar Eclipses: The Dread and the Fascination"
- 8/18 - 8/19 Cline's Salon Vista Aveda Eclipting Coloring Technique Special
- 8/18 - 8/20 Revente's Total Eclipse Sale
- 8/18 - 8/20 Sid & Nancy's Total Eclipse Sale
- 8/18-8/21 The Grape Eclipse Festival at Mercer House Winery
- 8/18-8/21 Total Solar Eclipse at UofSC
- 8/19 Chick-fil- A presents Movie Night in the Park with "E.T." at Doko Meadows in Blythewood
- 8/19 Columbia Food Tours
- 8/19 Dress Rehearsal for Total Eclipse with Historic Walking Tours at the 12,000-Year
- History Park in Cayce
- 8/19 Eclipse Geocaching Cointrail
- 8/19 EclipseFest 2017 at Music Farm Columbia
- 8/19 First Night of “Southern Lights” at the Congaree River
- 8/19 Riverfront Park Eclipse Party, Hosted by City of Columbia Parks & Recreation
- 8/19 Summer Learning Challenge Wrap-Up Party at Richland Library (Free and provided by event host or different sponsor, while supplies last)
- 8/19 Summer Stamp and Postcard Show
- 8/19 Tapp’s Presents: The Final Journey of Christopher Columbia: Another ECLIPSEploitation Event
- 8/19 Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours (This event is sold out.)
- 8/19 United Night of Worship at the Harvest Church in Lexington, S.C.
- 8/19-8/20 Historic Main Street Walking Tours
- 8/19-8/20 Historic Vista Walking Tours
- 8/19-8/22 Total Eclipse at Siesta Cove Marina on Lake Murray (This event is sold out.)
- 8/20 Always Looking Up: The Eclipse and the Celestial World of Renaissance Art
- 8/20 Eclipse Eve Block Party at Music Farm & Tin Roof in the Vista
- 8/20 Eclipse Eve Drive-In Movie at the Historic Columbia Speedway in Cayce, S.C.
- 8/20 Eclipse Experts at USC: Myth, History, and Science
- 8/20 Gamecock Men's Soccer vs. College of Charleston
- 8/20 Gamecock Women's Soccer vs. Florida Gulf Coast
- 8/20 Movie Night in the Park: STAR WARS at Doko Meadows in Blythewood
- 8/20 Solar Eclipse Dinner Featuring Chef Todd Woods and Chef Frank Bradley at The Oak Table
- 8/20 Star Wars Musiclipse Concert by the S.C. Philharmonic (This event is sold out.)
- 8/20 Summer's End Solar Run 5K at Saluda Shoals Park
- 8/20 Total Eclipse of the Art at Columbia Museum of Art
- 8/20-8/21 Solar Eclipse of THE Dub
- 8/14-8/21 Back to School Eclipse Party at Plex HiWire Irmo (Free and provided by event host or different sponsor, while supplies last)
- 8/14-8/21 Back to School Eclipse Party at Plex HiWire Sandhills (Free and provided by event host or different sponsor, while supplies last)
- 8/21 1616 Gervais Bistro Eclipse Party
- 8/21 Benedict College Total Solar Eclipse Experience: Featuring the Solar
- Games
- 8/21 Carolina Eclipse Random Blackout at Random Tap in Elgin, S.C. (Glasses for sale while supplies last)
- 8/21 Corona special + eclipse viewing at Cantina 76 Devine St.
- 8/21 Corona special + eclipse viewing at Cantina 76 Main St.
- 8/21 Dark Side of The Moon Special at Burger Tavern 77 on Devine Street
- 8/21 Eclipse Extravaganza at Saluda Shoals Park
- 8/21 Eclipse on the Congaree River with Carolina Outdoor Adventures (This event is sold out.)
- 8/21 Eclipse Party at the Lourie Center (This event is sold out.)
- 8/21 Farm to Table Event Co. August Solar Eclipse Lowcountry Boil and Paella Party (This event is sold out.)
- 8/21 Finlay Park Eclipse Viewing
- 8/21 Free Viewing Event at Boyd Plaza on Main Street (Free and provided by event host or different sponsor, while supplies last)
- 8/21 Historic Eclipse in the Gardens at the Robert Mills House (This event is sold out.)
- 8/21 iMAGINE STEM Festival Midlands at Spirit Communications Park (Free and provided by event host or different sponsor, while supplies last)
- 8/21 Let's Cook Culinary Studio "Demonstration Lunch and Learn"
- 8/21 Lexington County Museum Solar Eclipse Viewing Party
- 8/21 MOONDOGGLED! An Eclipsing Battle of the Bands at Doko Meadows Park
- 8/21 NSTAR 2017 Public Lecture at USC: "Laying the God Particle to Rest"
- 8/21 Owens Field Park Eclipse Viewing
- 8/21 Paddle the Eclipse on Lake Murray with California Republic SUP (Free and provided by event host or different sponsor, while supplies last)
- 8/21 Riverfront Park Eclipse Viewing
- 8/21 Seacoast Church Columbia Eclipse Party
- 8/21 Shadows and Science in the Wilderness of Congaree National Park (Free and provided by event host or different sponsor, while supplies last)
- 8/21 Soda City Eclipse Viewing Festival
- 8/21 Solar 17 at Lake Murray (Free ree and provided by event host or different sponsor, while supplies last)
- 8/21 Solar Eclipse at Publico Restaurant in Five Points
- 8/21 Solar Eclipse Block Party with HIS Radio at Northside Baptist (Free and provided by event host or different sponsor, while supplies last)
- 8/21 Solar Eclipse Day at the South Carolina State Museum (This event is sold out.)
- 8/21 Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Sesquicentennial State Park (Glasses for sale while supplies last)
- 8/21 Solar Fest West at the West Columbia Riverwalk & Amphitheater (Free and provided by event host or different sponsor, while supplies last)
- 8/21 Southeast Park Eclipse Viewing
- 8/21 Total Eclipse of the Park with Columbia Fireflies Baseball (Free and provided by event host or different sponsor, while supplies last)
- 8/21 Total Eclipse on the River at Saluda Shoals Park (This event is sold out.)
- 8/21 Total Eclipse Tailgate at the South Carolina State Fair
- 8/21 Total Eclipse Viewing on the "Centerline" at Lexington County Blowfish Stadium
- 8/21 USC Eclipse Station 1: Stellar Collision Disc Golf (Intramural Fields at Gadsden & Devine)
- 8/21 USC Eclipse Station 2: Meter Stick Eclipse Model (Founders Square by Colonial Life Arena)
- 8/21 USC Eclipse Station 3: Eclipse Cornhole (Recreation Fields by the Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center)
- 8/21 USC Eclipse Station 4: Kids Solar Craft Project (West end of the Horseshoe)
- 8/21 USC Eclipse Station 5: Eclipse Maps (Russell House on Greene Street)
- 8/21 USC Eclipse Station 6: Solar Telescopes (Melton Memorial Observatory)
- 8/21 USC Eclipse Station 7: Eclipse Myths (Thomas Cooper Library)
- 8/21 USC Eclipse Station 8: Solar System Shuttle Run (Recreation Fields by Blatt P.E. Center)
- 8/21 USC Eclipse Station 9: Tabletop Solar System (East Campus by Gibbes Green)
- 8/21 USC Eclipse Station 10: Surprising Physics (East Campus near Close-Hipp Building)
- 8/21 VIP Lunch & Eclipse Viewing Event at Motor Supply Co. Bistro (This event is sold out.)
- 8/21 Visit Riverbanks Zoo and Garden (Free and provided by event host or different sponsor, while supplies last)
- 8/21 Wine special & eclipse viewing at Za's on Devine
Source: Total Eclipse Weekend
Comments