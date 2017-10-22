SC man operated on hundreds of Vegas shooting victims. Now he’s meeting President Trump

A Murrells Inlet man has been invited to the White House and to meet President Trump after he operated on hundreds of people who were injured during the country’s deadliest mass shooting in Las Vegas.
On the night of Oct. 1, a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. The attack left 58 people dead and 546 injured, CNN reports.
Dr. Ben Davis, who lives in Murrells Inlet, is a trauma surgeon who works at the Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, a news release states. He has two children who attend Lowcountry Preparatory School.
Davis, along with five other trauma surgeons, operated on 95 critically wounded patients during the first 24 hours after the shooting, according to the release.
In the hours that followed, the trauma team operated on 214 patients and treated countless others, the release explains.
Davis told media outlets he “was just doing his job and was so appreciative of every employee in the hospital that night who worked tirelessly together to help those in crisis.”
His wife, Maureen, along with his two children, Madeleine and Jack, flew to Las Vegas last week to give him family support, according to the release.
Madeleine’s fifth grade class made 40 cards to be hand-delivered to the patients remaining in the Sunrise Hospital ICU wing.
Davis and his family will be given a private tour of the White House on Oct. 25 and will also meet the President.
Congressman Tom Rice has also set up a private tour of the Senate while they are in Washington, D.C.
