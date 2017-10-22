Dr. Ben Davis is pictured here with his two children.
Dr. Ben Davis is pictured here with his two children. Photo provided by Maureen Davis
Dr. Ben Davis is pictured here with his two children. Photo provided by Maureen Davis

Homepage

SC man operated on hundreds of Vegas shooting victims. Now he’s meeting President Trump

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

October 22, 2017 11:09 AM

A Murrells Inlet man has been invited to the White House and to meet President Trump after he operated on hundreds of people who were injured during the country’s deadliest mass shooting in Las Vegas.

On the night of Oct. 1, a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. The attack left 58 people dead and 546 injured, CNN reports.

Dr. Ben Davis, who lives in Murrells Inlet, is a trauma surgeon who works at the Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, a news release states. He has two children who attend Lowcountry Preparatory School.

Davis, along with five other trauma surgeons, operated on 95 critically wounded patients during the first 24 hours after the shooting, according to the release.

In the hours that followed, the trauma team operated on 214 patients and treated countless others, the release explains.

Davis told media outlets he “was just doing his job and was so appreciative of every employee in the hospital that night who worked tirelessly together to help those in crisis.”

His wife, Maureen, along with his two children, Madeleine and Jack, flew to Las Vegas last week to give him family support, according to the release.

Madeleine’s fifth grade class made 40 cards to be hand-delivered to the patients remaining in the Sunrise Hospital ICU wing.

Davis and his family will be given a private tour of the White House on Oct. 25 and will also meet the President.

Congressman Tom Rice has also set up a private tour of the Senate while they are in Washington, D.C.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

    An apartment fire in the Green Earth development on the Catawba Indian Nation reservation displaced at least a dozen residents in five different apartments Friday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire
Rock Hill mayoral candidate announces endorsements 1:28

Rock Hill mayoral candidate announces endorsements
York’s Bobby Carroll talks about halftime “come to Jesus meeting” during Lancaster game 1:12

York’s Bobby Carroll talks about halftime “come to Jesus meeting” during Lancaster game

View More Video