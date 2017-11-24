Nikki Haley and her family pose with Clemson University president Jim Clements on the sidelines of the Tigers’ win over Florida State on Nov. 11, 2017.
Nikki Haley is ready to talk ‘smack’ ahead of USC-Clemson

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

November 24, 2017 10:56 AM

UPDATED 10 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Clemson grad Nikki Haley and a Gamecock ex-lawmaker are already in the mood for Saturday’s USC-Clemson game.

Haley and USC fan Bakari Sellers exchanged tweets ahead of Saturday’s football showdown between Haley’s alma mater and the University of South Carolina.

Sellers, a former Democratic lawmaker from Bamberg turned CNN commentator, taunted the Tigers’ football team Sunday about making the trek to Williams-Brice Stadium.

“If you can find your way out of Clemson without getting lost. We are ready for you. See you Saturday!” Sellers said.

Not to be outdone, Haley – the former governor and current U.S. ambassador to the United Nations – shot back in her team’s defense.

“We will see if you’re still talking smack after the game,” replied Haley.

Haley has long been a proud Clemson fan. Just two weeks ago, she appeared on the sidelines of Memorial Stadium during the Tigers’ win over Florida State.

While she was still governor, Haley even recorded a video urging Clemson to victory in the national championship game over Alabama.

  Gov. Nikki Haley expects Clemson, her alma mater, to win championship

    South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley sizes up Clemson's chances to beat Alabama in the NCAA football championship. She is confident the Tigers will win the game.

Gov. Nikki Haley expects Clemson, her alma mater, to win championship

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley sizes up Clemson's chances to beat Alabama in the NCAA football championship. She is confident the Tigers will win the game.

Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

