Nikki Haley is ready to talk ‘smack’ ahead of USC-Clemson

Small Business Saturday is 'sentimental' for York County business

A day after Black Friday, local businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday. Liz Ross, owner of Southern Fried Chics in Rock Hill, said most of her sales are online, and Thursday through Monday will be heavily shopped days. However, she thinks supporting local business is important because Rock Hill is where her clothing and accessories boutique "went viral." Shoppers at The Children's Cottage in Baxter Village said shopping at local businesses is important for the economy and offers a more "pleasant" experience.