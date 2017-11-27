Right whales migrating to SC could ‘go extinct within our lifetime.’ Here’s why.

More Videos 0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam Pause 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 0:47 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 1:06 Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 0:30 Watch: South Pointe’s Keshawn Veal talks about slowing down Hartsville offense 1:58 Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 0:43 Man dead in Chester County shooting 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Right whales return to local waters to have calves Right whales have migrated back to the S.C. and Ga. coast to have their calves. What does this mean for local boaters? Right whales have migrated back to the S.C. and Ga. coast to have their calves. What does this mean for local boaters? Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Right whales have migrated back to the S.C. and Ga. coast to have their calves. What does this mean for local boaters? Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com