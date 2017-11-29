1st woman to graduate from Citadel one step closer to SC House seat

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch

York County, South Carolina deputies seized contents of the Sandbar Bar & Grill Tuesday after a $1.8 million judgment in a wrongful death lawsuit. O'Dell Fields, 65, a Vietnam War veteran, was killed by one punch thrown outside the bar in 2014. A judge ruled in June the bar owed more than $800,000 in damages as part of the total judgment against the bar, the bartender, and the man who threw the killer punch. Police served a writ of execution Tuesday taking control of the bar's contents for later sale to pay off the judgment, court documents show.