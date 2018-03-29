Hundreds of kids flocked to Winthrop Lake on Thursday, March 29, 2018 for the 36th Annual Easter Egg Classic in Rock Hill. They scooped up 50,000 eggs. Tracy Kimball
Hundreds of kids flocked to Winthrop Lake on Thursday, March 29, 2018 for the 36th Annual Easter Egg Classic in Rock Hill. They scooped up 50,000 eggs. Tracy Kimball

Homepage

Warm temps + Easter eggs = a beautiful day in Rock Hill

By Tracy Kimball

tkimball@heraldonline.com

March 29, 2018 10:35 PM

Rock Hill

Hundreds of kids made a mad dash into a sea of plastic eggs.

They scooped up 50,000 colorful Easter eggs in a frenzy, piling them into sandwich bags as parents screamed and cheered Thursday at the 36th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic in Rock Hill.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  