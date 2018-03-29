Warm temps + Easter eggs = a beautiful day in Rock Hill

Hundreds of kids made a mad dash into a sea of plastic eggs.
They scooped up 50,000 colorful Easter eggs in a frenzy, piling them into sandwich bags as parents screamed and cheered Thursday at the 36th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic in Rock Hill.
March 29, 2018 10:35 PM
Hundreds of kids made a mad dash into a sea of plastic eggs.
They scooped up 50,000 colorful Easter eggs in a frenzy, piling them into sandwich bags as parents screamed and cheered Thursday at the 36th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic in Rock Hill.
Comments