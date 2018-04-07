Some question legality of Rep. Norman gun display at meet-and-greet

When U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman of Rock Hill took out his loaded gun at a meet-and-greet Friday morning with voters, he may not have been prepared for the reaction he'd face online.

Some say Norman may have overstepped his legal right to carry a concealed weapon.

South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said he will send an official request to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident.

"As any truly responsible gun owner knows and as the statute says, if you have a concealed carry permit, you cannot brandish your weapon without an imminent threat," Robertson said in a statement. "It's dangerous and it's illegal. And today Congressman Norman showed us that he's anything but responsible."

Robertson cited Section 16-23-410 of South Carolina law, which states it is illegal for anyone to "present or point at another person a loaded or unloaded firearm."

Section 23-31-210 of the law states a concealed weapon "must be carried in a manner that is hidden from public view in normal wear of clothing except when needed for self-defense, defense of others, and the protection of real or personal property."

A law enforcement officer who asked not to be named by The Herald stressed police do not recommend pulling out loaded weapons in restaurants.

York County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Thompson said as a gun owner and concealed weapon permit holder himself, he is outraged by Norman's actions.

"No responsible gun owner would ever do such a foolish and dangerous stunt," Thompson said in a statement. "No responsible gun owner would use a loaded firearm as a prop. No responsible member of the United States House of Representatives would act with such indifference to public safety."

Democratic candidate for South Carolina governor Phil Noble also spoke out against Norman's action.

"Let's be clear on what happened today: Ralph Norman pulled out a loaded gun, waved it around in a crowd of strangers, and then started ranting about former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords who was shot in the head in 2011 at a similar event," Noble said in a statement. "Fact is, if he didn't have the word 'Congressman' in front of his name, he'd be undergoing a mandatory, 24-hour psych evaluation right now — and, frankly, that's exactly where he belongs."

Some local organizations have been more supportive.

"So not only do hysterical anti-gun liberals not understand guns are inanimate objects, they don’t know the definition of 'brandish,'" tweeted S.C. GOP chairman Drew McKissick.

So not only do hysterical anti-gun liberals not understand guns are inanimate objects, they don’t know the definition of “brandish”. @jslovegrove @jaketapper #sctweets pic.twitter.com/dHD5CWmOXU — Drew McKissick (@DrewMcKissick) April 7, 2018

But lawmakers across the country have chimed in as well. Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who has been outspoken in his disagreement with President Donald Trump, tweeted in response to Norman's comments that he doesn't want to be "another Gabby Giffords."

"I'm not going to be a victim," Norman said.

Giffords was shot in the head in 2011, but survived her injuries.

"I sincerely hope you never have to experience what my friend @gabbygiffords experienced," Flake tweeted. "But to suggest that she might have avoided being shot had she carried a weapon as she spoke to constituents that morning is inappropriate and inconsiderate."

I sincerely hope you never have to experience what my friend @gabbygiffords experienced. But to suggest that she might have avoided being shot had she carried a weapon as she spoke to constituents that morning is inappropriate and inconsiderate. https://t.co/gnuSko0qcB — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) April 7, 2018

Giffords' husband, astronaut Scott Kelly also responded to the incident on Twitter.

"When I think of @GabbyGiffords, I think of courage and public service, not intimidating constituents," he tweeted. "You’re no Gabby, @RepRalphNorman. You pull out a gun when you are prepared and need to use it – not for a stunt."

When I think of @GabbyGiffords, I think of courage and public service, not intimidating constituents. You’re no Gabby, @RepRalphNorman. You pull out a gun when you are prepared and need to use it – not for a stunt. https://t.co/kkAHo2eSuE — Mark Kelly (@ShuttleCDRKelly) April 6, 2018

Families of Parkland, Florida shooting victim's also called out Norman.

Fred Guttenberg's daughter Jamie Guttenberg, who was 14, died in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School Feb. 14.

"What a miserable human being," Guttenberg tweeted. "This person should not be serving in congress."

What a miserable human being. This person should not be serving in congress. If anyone is connected to his opponent, please let me know as I would love to come and campaign for them.https://t.co/Jw5sdPmqqY — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 6, 2018

Norman was not available for comment immediately Saturday morning. This story will be updated with his comments.