Rock Hill woman collected $136K in employee income tax. She didn't turn it in, SC says

A Rock Hill woman was arrested after the S.C. Department of Revenue says she took state taxes from her employees but never paid the state.

Harriet Winters was charged Thursday by Department of Revenue agents on six counts of failing to pay withholding tax, according to the department.

Winters, who runs Winters Electric on East Main Street, withheld state income taxes from employee paychecks but didn't pay the state from tax years 2011 through 2016, the department statement says.

Winters owes the state $136,681 and "knowingly failed to file withholding returns," the statement says.

If convicted of the charges, the statement says, Winters could be fined up to $10,000 and could face up to five years in prison per charge.