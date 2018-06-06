File photo
File photo Richard Drew - AP
File photo Richard Drew - AP

Homepage

He wanted to help a homeless man — so he loaned him his credit card, SC cops say

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

June 06, 2018 03:10 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

No good deed goes unpunished.

A man who reported his credit card stolen said he loaned the card to a homeless man, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The theft was reported at the Walgreen's on Devine Street on Sunday morning, according to an incident report.

The 22-year-old male victim told officers he loaned a homeless man his Navy Federal Credit Union Visa card.

"The victim stated he wanted to help the homeless man out and the subject never returned the card," the report states.

The report did not contain any other information about the theft or the suspect, including whether or not he made any charges with the card.

Credit and debit card fraud are increasing in Richland County and nationally. Law enforcement officials say they are seeing more criminals using skimming devices to make clones of people's credit and debit cards, and that advances in technology ar McClatchy

  Comments  