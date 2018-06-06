He wanted to help a homeless man — so he loaned him his credit card, SC cops say

No good deed goes unpunished.
A man who reported his credit card stolen said he loaned the card to a homeless man, according to the Columbia Police Department.
The theft was reported at the Walgreen's on Devine Street on Sunday morning, according to an incident report.
The 22-year-old male victim told officers he loaned a homeless man his Navy Federal Credit Union Visa card.
"The victim stated he wanted to help the homeless man out and the subject never returned the card," the report states.
The report did not contain any other information about the theft or the suspect, including whether or not he made any charges with the card.
