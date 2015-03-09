The Herald
132 W. Main Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-4000
Mission Statement:The Herald is the pre-eminent source of local news, information and advertising for residents in York, Chester and Lancaster counties of South Carolina. We adhere to the highest standards of journalism while gathering and publishing information. We fulfill journalism’s fundamental role of monitoring government, business and civic institutions while also spotlighting the people and events that make our community special. We deliver information and advertising through multiple digital and print products, including The Herald, heraldonline.com and several mobile devices. A commitment to readers, customers and employees is fundamental to our company’s success.
Founded:The Herald's origin dates back to The Lantern, a weekly newspaper started in 1872. Owned by a local entrepreneur, J. M. Ivy, it was renamed The Herald in 1874, and it would be known as The Evening Herald until 1986, when a Sunday edition was added. The publication time switched to mornings in 1989. The Herald was privately held by several owners until 1985 when The News & Observer Co. of Raleigh purchased the newspaper from the Patrick family. Its last publisher under family ownership was Wayne Patrick, whose family still lives in Rock Hill. On Jan. 1, 1990, The Herald and its three community publications – the Yorkville Enquirer, the Clover Herald and Lake Wylie Magazine – were purchased by The McClatchy Co. The Herald bought the Fort Mill Times in 1998.
Key Executives
Cliff Harrington, Editor
Mary Young, Advertising supervisor
General Hiring Contact: For information about employment, contact Letitia Smith, human resources director, at 704-358-5717, or e-mail her at lsmith@charlotteobserver.com
Market: The Herald serves the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, with more than 190,000 residents. It borders the Charlotte (N.C.) metropolitan area. There are nine municipalities within York County: Clover, Fort Mill, Hickory Grove, McConnells, Rock Hill, Sharon, Smyrna, Tega Cay and York. Chester County has 33,228 residents. Lancaster County has 63,113 residents.
Circulation Area:York and Chester counties, as well as to subscribers in the city limits of Lancaster, Van Wyck and Indian Land in Lancaster County.
Site: The Herald building is centrally located on 5 acres on a main thoroughfare of Rock Hill, within a short walk from City Hall and the Chamber of Commerce building. The Herald also has bureaus in Fort Mill, York and Lake Wylie, where the community publications are produced.
Website: www.HeraldOnline.com
Average Monthly Page Views/Unique Visitors:
• 3 million page views
• 500,000 unique visitors
