St. Patrick's Day Quiz: Enter to Win a $25 Amazon.com Gift Card!

0:32 Authorities say no charges to be filed in January fatal Rock Hill club shooting Pause

1:41 Rock Hill Christian school students learn about real-world living

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

0:16 'The Voice' contestant Teresa Guidry of Rock Hill singing

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:24 Video: Hunter Sadlon will have a special fan at Winthrop Coliseum for Thursday's Senior Night

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

2:05 Video: how well do Fort Mill softball pitcher and catcher Bella Roy and Lauren Collie know each other?