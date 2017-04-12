News
Sports
Obituaries
Classifieds
72°
Sign In
Subscribe
Full Menu
72°
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
News
All News
Local News
Local Traffic Cam
State News
Business
Education
NIE
Crime
More News
Andrew Dys
Nation/World
Politics/Government
Weird News
Databases
Special Sections
Fort Mill Times
Fort Mill Times
Fort Mill Times Sports
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Sports
All Sports
Panthers
College
Winthrop
High School
High School Football
Auto Racing
Politics
Politics
Elections
Obituaries
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
To the Contrary
James Werrell
Palmetto Opinion
Living
All Living
Community
Weddings
Engagements
Anniversaries
Births
Religion
Family
Home & Garden
Entertainment
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Books
Calendar
Movies
Music
Puzzles & Games
Contests & Events
Horoscopes
Legals
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Homes
Classifieds
Contests & Promotions
April 12, 2017 1:53 PM
Who Is Your TV Mom? Take the Quiz & Enter to Win a $50 Outback Gift Card!
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
20 hours ago
VIDEO: Fallen York Co. deputy remembered with Dave Lyle signs
1:41
20 hours ago
VIDEO: Fallen York Co. deputy remembered with Dave Lyle signs
1:50
2 days ago
Video: ineligible Northwestern soccer player raises question regarding high school sports coaches
1:38
2 days ago
Cub Scouts compete in the 2017 York District Pinewood Derby
View More Video
Contests & Promotions
Win an Amazon Fire Stick!
Easter Trivia: Enter to Win a $25 Starbucks Gift Card!
Recent Contest Winners
Graham urges Trump to buy Lockheed jets at company’s Upstate site
Chef brings wisdom to Fort Mill through Indian cuisine
Contests & Promotions
Entertainment Videos
Subscriptions
Digital Subscriptions
Home Delivery
E-Edition
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Newspapers in Education
Social, Mobile & More
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Google+
Mobile
Advertising
Advertising Information
Place Obituary, Celebration
Place Classified, Legal
Local Deals
Shopping
More
Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Comments