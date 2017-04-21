News
Sports
Obituaries
Classifieds
80°
Sign In
Subscribe
Full Menu
80°
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
News
All News
Local News
Local Traffic Cam
State News
Business
Education
NIE
Crime
More News
Andrew Dys
Nation/World
Politics/Government
Weird News
Databases
Special Sections
Fort Mill Times
Fort Mill Times
Fort Mill Times Sports
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Sports
All Sports
Panthers
College
Winthrop
High School
High School Football
Auto Racing
Politics
Politics
Elections
Obituaries
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
To the Contrary
James Werrell
Palmetto Opinion
Living
All Living
Community
Weddings
Engagements
Anniversaries
Births
Religion
Family
Home & Garden
Entertainment
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Books
Calendar
Movies
Music
Puzzles & Games
Contests & Events
Horoscopes
Legals
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Homes
Classifieds
Contests & Promotions
April 21, 2017 1:01 PM
Win A Memorial Day Giveaway For A Yeti Roadie Cooler, A Cuisinart Charcoal Grill, & A $100 Harris Teeter Gift Card!
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
2 hours ago
York County visitor bureau to discuss director, who faces larcency charge, next week
1:03
2 hours ago
York County visitor bureau to discuss director, who faces larcency charge, next week
1:14
a day ago
How do Rock Hill's high school football coaches know when spring practice is looming?
1:23
15 hours ago
Come-See-Me festival-goers 'parade' into downtown Rock Hill
View More Video
Contests & Promotions
Who Is Your TV Mom? Take the Quiz & Enter to Win a $50 Outback Gift Card!
Win an Amazon Fire Stick!
Recent Contest Winners
This former Cameron Crazie now has a ‘ceiling is the roof’ tattoo. Here’s why
Masked man offered to wash car for $5, then robbed victim of $500, Rock Hill police say
Contests & Promotions
Entertainment Videos
Subscriptions
Digital Subscriptions
Home Delivery
E-Edition
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Newspapers in Education
Social, Mobile & More
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Google+
Mobile
Advertising
Advertising Information
Place Obituary, Celebration
Place Classified, Legal
Local Deals
Shopping
More
Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Comments