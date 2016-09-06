Stevie Nicks to play in Columbia

Singer Stevie Nicks will stop in Columbia on her “24 Karat Gold Tour.”
Nicks, a solo artist as well as a member of Fleetwood Mac, has sold over 140 million albums and won several Grammys. She’s been dubbed “the reigning queen of rock and roll” by Rolling Stone Magazine.
Her 27-city tour with The Pretenders begins Oct. 25 in Phoenix, Arizona and will be at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on Nov. 12.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 12 at ticketmaster.com, the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena , by phone 800-745-3000 or livenation.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 7.
Comments