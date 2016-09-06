Key findings from USC's latest diversity study

A report to be released Wednesday by the Media, Diversity and Social Change Initiative at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism finds little evidence of Hollywood improving in the diversity of its movie characters or directors. The study has been a nearly annual effort going back to 2007, each year studying the demographics of the 100 most popular films at the North American box office. Here are some of the study's key findings from 2015's top films: