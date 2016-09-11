Baseball Capsules

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill was removed after throwing seven perfect innings against the Miami Marlins in a 5-0 victory on Saturday night.
Hill (3-0) had thrown 89 pitches and struck out nine when first-year manager Dave Roberts replaced the 35-year-old left-hander with Joe Blanton at the start of the eighth inning.
Blanton stuck out Christian Yelich and retired Marcell Ozuna on a groundout before Jeff Francoeur singled to left. Grant Dayton gave up Dee Gordon's two-out infield hit in the ninth that put two on, and Kenley Jansen retired Martin Prado on a groundout to complete the two-hitter.
Joc Pederson homered twice for Los Angeles.
Miami's Tom Koehler (9-11) allowed four runs and six hits in five-plus innings.
BRAVES 4, METS 3, 10 INNINGS
ATLANTA (AP) — Adonis Garcia's tiebreaking single in the 10th inning drove in Dansby Swanson, and the Braves snapped the Mets' six-game winning streak.
Matt Kemp and Nick Markakis homered for Atlanta.
Swanson led off the 10th with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch by Erik Goeddel (1-1) and moved to third on A.J. Pierzynski's single.
After Goeddel struck out pinch hitter Tyler Flowers, Ty Kelly replaced Curtis Granderson in the field to give the Mets five infielders and Josh Smoker retired Ender Inciarte on a popup. Kelly then moved back into the outfield, and Garcia singled up the middle to end it.
New York dropped one-half game behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card.
Chris Withrow (3-0) faced the minimum in the 10th to earn the victory.
CARDINALS 5, BREWERS 1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Randal Grichuk made two key plays for St. Louis and Adam Wainwright pitched eight strong innings.
Grichuk made a perfect throw to the plate to cut down Jake Elmore trying to score from second in the eighth. Then he doubled in the bottom half, helping clear the way for a five-run rally. Matt Adam drove in the tying run with a grounder to second and Grichuk scored on Kolten Wong's single, giving St. Louis a 2-1 lead.
The Cardinals won for the second straight night to move back into position for the second NL wild card, a half-game ahead of the New York Mets.
Wainwright (11-8) struck out seven and allowed six hits in his most impressive outing since he shut out San Diego on July 21.
Keon Broxton homered in the fifth for Milwaukee, and Corey Knebel (1-3) got the loss.
NATIONALS 3, PHILLIES 0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, lifting Washington to the win.
Harper struck out in each of his first three plate appearances, all against Philadelphia starter Jerad Eickhoff. He then provided the game's only scoring against Patrick Schuster, who threw a wild pitch, issued a walk and gave up the homer without recording an out after replacing Luis Garcia (1-1).
Nationals ace Max Scherzer gave up four hits in 6 2/3 innings. He also struck out eight to increase his NL lead to 251.
Shawn Kelley (2-2) recorded the final out of the eighth and Mark Melancon pitched ninth for his 40th save as Washington won for the fifth time in six games.
BLUE JAYS 3, RED SOX 2
TORONTO (AP) — J.A. Happ got his 18th win, Melvin Upton Jr. hit a two-run homer and the Blue Jays pulled within one game of the AL East-leading Red Sox.
Toronto stopped a four-game losing streak and avoided matching its longest skid this season. Happ (18-4) allowed two runs and four hits in six-plus innings, ending a three-start winless streak.
Upton connected against Eduardo Rodriguez (2-7) in the second for his 20th homer. Jose Bautista made it 3-0 with an RBI single in the third.
Dustin Pedroia homered off Happ leading off the sixth and has a 28-game hitting streak against the Blue Jays.
Roberto Osuna worked the ninth for his 31st save in 34 chances, striking out Jackie Bradley Jr. with a man on for the final out.
YANKEES 5, RAYS 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sanchez homered and almost hit another while Tampa Bay was trying to intentionally walk him, leading the hard-charging Yankees to their season-best seventh straight win.
The Yankees closed within three games of AL East-leading Boston and remained one game behind Baltimore for the second wild-card spot. The Orioles beat Detroit 11-3, leaving the Tigers with the same record as the Yankees.
New York's Masahiro Tanaka (13-4) struck out 10 and took a shutout into the eighth inning. Chris Archer (8-18) tied the Tampa Bay record for losses in a season, set by Tanyon Sturtze in 2002.
ASTROS 2, CUBS 1
HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Alex Bregman homered and Collin McHugh pitched five effective innings, leading Houston to the victory.
Bregman put the Astros ahead with an opposite-field home run to right-center against John Lackey (9-8) in a two-run third. After starting 1 for 34 following his July 25 promotion, Bregman has eight home runs — all since Aug. 16. He went 2 for 4 and raised his average to .274 with 31 RBIs.
McHugh (10-10) won his third straight decision, allowing one run and two hits. Chris Devenski, Will Harris, Luke Gregerson and Ken Giles combined for hitless relief. Giles survived a shaky ninth to earn his 10th save.
Lackey gave up two runs and four hits in six innings.
MARINERS 14, ATHLETICS 3
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Seattle ace Felix Hernandez pitched six scoreless innings to continue his dominance at the Oakland Coliseum.
Nelson Cruz had three hits and three RBIs and Kyle Seager hit his 28th home run to help the Mariners to their seventh win in eight games against the A's this season.
Seattle batted around twice and had seven players with two hits or more.
Hernandez (11-5) allowed six hits, struck out two and walked one while improving to 12-3 at the 50-year-old Coliseum.
Oakland's Kendall Graveman (10-10) allowed eight runs and a career-high 12 hits over five-plus innings.
ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 5
CHICAGO (AP) — Whit Merrifield hit a two-run double in Kansas City's three-run seventh inning, and the Royals held on for the road win.
Royals closer Wade Davis gave up a single to Tyler Saladino and a double to Adam Eaton to lead off the ninth before Melky Cabrera's infield single cut the deficit to one.
With the tying run on third and one out, Davis struck out Jose Abreu and Justin Morneau for his 23rd save. The Royals remained four games behind Baltimore for the second AL wild card.
Chicago's Chris Beck (2-2) recorded just one out and was charged with three runs. Kevin McCarthy (1-0) got the last out of the sixth for the win.
TWINS 2, INDIANS 1, 12 INNINGS
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Mauer's single off Joe Colon scored Brian Dozier from second in the 12th inning, lifting the Twins to the win.
Dozier hit a two-out single and advanced to second when Colon (1-2) was called for a balk by plate umpire Vic Carapazza. That set up Mauer for his first hit of the long night, a sharp liner into right-center that allowed Dozier to score easily.
J.T. Chargois (1-1) pitched a perfect 12th for his first major league victory, and the Indians failed to add to their six-game lead over Detroit in the AL Central.
GIANTS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 3
PHOENIX (AP) — Hunter Pence had three hits, including a solo homer, and Johnny Cueto pitched seven solid innings to lead San Francisco to the road victory.
Cueto (15-5) allowed two runs and three hits while improving to 6-1 in eight career games at Chase Field. He struck out six and walked two in his fifth start against Arizona this season.
San Francisco jumped out to a 5-0 lead against Archie Bradley (6-9). Pence singled and scored on Joe Panik's double in the second, and Cueto helped himself with a two-out RBI single during the Giants' four-run third.
Peter O'Brien and Yasmany Tomas homered for Arizona, which has dropped five in a row.
PADRES 6, ROCKIES 3
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Christian Friedrich matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in seven brilliant innings, leading the Padres to a victory against the Rockies.
Friedrich (5-10), the Rockies' first-round draft pick in 2008, allowed two hits and walked one. His last victory was at Cincinnati on June 23.
Brandon Maurer pitched the ninth for his ninth save.
The Padres piled on against Jon Gray (9-8), taking a 6-0 lead after two innings and chasing him after four.
ORIOLES 11, TIGERS 3
DETROIT (AP) — Matt Wieters hit two of Baltimore's four home runs, and the Orioles chased Jordan Zimmermann in the second inning and moved back ahead of the Tigers in the AL wild-card race.
Adam Jones and Chris Davis homered in the first inning off Zimmermann (9-6), and Wieters connected in the second and sixth innings.
Baltimore is two games behind first-place Boston in the tightly bunched AL East and one game back of wild-card leader Toronto. The Orioles are one game ahead of the Tigers and New York Yankees for the second wild card.
Baltimore's Ubaldo Jimenez (7-11) allowed two runs, four hits and three walks in seven innings.
