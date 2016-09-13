Mississippi gospel singers perform for members of Congress

A gospel choir and a soloist from the Mississippi Delta are preparing to sing for members of Congress.
The Coahoma Community College Gospel Choir is made up of high school and college students. The group will perform Thursday in Washington during a gospel extravaganza hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.
Belzoni resident Abraham Gates will perform there as a soloist. He grew up singing at Christ Belzoni Chapel, and he has been a member of the church since 1956.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson's district stretches through the Delta. Thompson says he has invited other performers to the event in the past, and audiences always respond well to singers from Mississippi.
