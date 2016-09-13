Sony promises VR music video, other entertainment content

The head of Sony Corp.'s video game division says the Japanese electronics and entertainment company is readying not just games but also music, movies and other kinds of entertainment for its Virtual Reality headgear, set to go on sale next month.
Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia President Atsushi Morita appeared at a Tokyo event Tuesday, ahead of the Tokyo Game Show annual exhibition opening later this week. The latest in video games, including VR, will be on display at the show.
One of the VR experiences being promised is a music video that's a collaboration between the "Biohazard" horror game, called "Resident Evil" in the U.S., from Japanese game maker Capcom, and L'Arc-en-Ciel, a Japanese rock band, that takes advantage of VR technology's illusion of 3-D and 360-degree surround imagery.
