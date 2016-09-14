3 new rides coming to SC State Fair

Fans of fair rides, take note.
This year’s S.C. State Fair, set for Oct. 12-23, is offering three new rides:
The biggest is the Freak Out, which a description says towers at 70 feet high. Sixteen ride-goers, strapped in with over-the-shoulder harnesses, are pulled up into the sky. The seats rotate slowly before the entire boom begins to swing like a pendulum, eventually traveling into the air at a 120-degree angle as the seats spin.
Related: Steak sundaes, cinnamon roll pops and other new foods at SC State Fair
Among other new rides:
Tornado: Described as an intermediate “tweener” ride, it features eight four-passenger cars that allow passengers to spin at will. The ride lifts 7 1/2 feet and tilts at 20 degrees, while cars swing in and out.
Charlie Chopper: This ride for the younger set features four helicopters that soar 50 feet into the sky and gently move up and down and around. Each chopper seats four. Children can ride this alone or with a parent.
Pay-One-Price (POP) Ride Days
In addition to the new rides, the fair will now offer its Pay-One-Price Ride Days every day. Fair-goers can go on unlimited rides by exchanging a ride voucher for a POP wristband.
Ride vouchers are on sale now at www.SCStateFair.org and at Walgreen’s.
Watch these videos of the Freak Out ride.
SC State Fair tickets
Discount prices available now through Oct. 11:
▪ Admission tickets: $7
▪ Ride vouchers: $25
Regular prices during the fair, Oct. 12-23:
▪ Admission tickets: $10
▪ Ride vouchers: $30 ($35 weekends)
Pepsi Grandstand Concert Tickets also are on sale now www.SCStateFair.org. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Alabama are among featured performers.
Comments