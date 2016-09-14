7 days in a week

Friday, Sept. 16
Quilt show
York County Quilters Guild in Rock Hill will present a Quilt Show, “Coming of Age,” 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 Saturday at the Events @ Manchester Center, 1965 Cinema Drive, Rock Hill. The guild is celebrating 21 years of quilting in York County. More than 100 quilts crafted by York County residents will be on display along with an exclusive book-signing by Rock Hill’s Darlene Beltman and Teresa Justice, authors of “An English Paper-Pieced Sampler.” There will be demonstrations, door prizes, a boutique, vendors, book nook, vintage store and bake sale. Admission is $6. Free parking. For information go to yorkcountyquilters.org.
Community theater
Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Marmalade Gumdrops,” 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Sept. 23-24 and 3 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 25 at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Tickets are $12, adults; $10, students, and $5, age 10 and younger. Reservations recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or call 803-548-8102.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Day of Play
Worldwide Day of Play, an annual event designed to inspire children to get up and play, will be celebrated 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Main Street Children’s Museum, 133 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Children can have fun under the giant rainbow parachute, hop through hoops, make melodies with hand-held instruments and engage in healthy play. The event is free with general admission. General admission: $6, children and adults; free, Culture & Heritage Museum members and children age 1 and younger. For information, go to chmuseums.org/childrens.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Cooking demonstration
In celebration of South Carolina food and lifestyle, the Museum of York County will host “An Afternoon with Nathalie Dupree” 2-5 p.m. Sept. 18 at the museum. Dupree will demonstrate the art of biscuit-making – specifically her own “Senator Hollings’ Flaky Appetizer Cream Cheese Biscuits,” an essential Southern hors d’oeuvre. Dupree will be available for book-signing. Advanced registration only; the event is open to the public with limited seating. For registration, auction information, or to enter the decorating contest, contact Doris VanBenschoten at 803-981-9182. Registration, $20 member; $25, nonmembers. The museum will be closed to the public during the event.
