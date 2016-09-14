York County is ready for fall, festivals and music

With summer almost behind us, the historic White Home, Culture and Heritage Museum and Arts Council of York County are gearing up for a fall full of fun events featuring food and music.
Here’s a taste of what’s to come:
Tap the Rock
The inaugural Tap The Rock craft brew fest will bring together more than 30 craft breweries and craft beer enthusiasts from 1-5 p.m Sept. 24 at the historic White Home. Tap The Rock will showcase unique craft beers to sample and rare beers made specially for festival VIPs. Food trucks will be on site serving up savory fare, and the festival will feature live music by Charleston’s country rock band the Blue Dogs.
With a career spanning more than 30 years in the music industry, the Blue Dogs has a solid reputation as one of the most popular bands in South Carolina’s Americana scene. Led by Bobby Houck and Hank Futch, the combo has specialized in a guitar-based, acoustic-leaning, highly melodic blend of traditional country, classic rock, folk-pop and bluegrass. With drummer Greg Walker and a rotation of musical colleagues, Houck and Futch regularly front the Blue Dogs on stage around the Southeast and beyond.
“We are really excited to be a part of Tap The Rock,” said Houck, who recently moved to Charleston in 2015 after calling Rock Hill home for more than 7 years. “Both Hank and I have deep roots in Rock Hill through long-term family connections.”
General admission is $50 and includes the craft beer sampling area and commemorative festival sampling glass. VIP tickets are $75, which includes early admission at noon, access to the private VIP beer garden and indoor restrooms, a catered lunch, exclusive rare beer tastings, and a tour of the White Home. Historic Rock Hill members will get a discount on general admission tickets. Designated driver tickets can also be purchased at a reduced rate.
For tickets go to www.taptherock.org. Sponsorship levels and benefits and volunteer opportunities are on the website, or call 803-329-1020 or email info@taptherock.org. For information on the Blue Dogs go to www.bluedogs.com. Proceeds will benefit Historic Rock Hill’s programs, special events, historic preservation initiatives, and the White Home.
Pottery festival
Eight hundred acres of lush Carolina backcountry is the setting for the Piedmont Pottery Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Historic Brattonsville in McConnells. Kirstin and Dennis Contraras of Charlotte will provide musical entertainment as visitors meet the potters and shop.
Beyond the tables of potters and their wares, the plantation’s antebellum houses will be open for tours. Costumed interpreters in the McConnell’s House will be demonstrating how pottery was used in cooking and food preservation.
Behind the McConnell’s House, blacksmiths will be working. At noon Brian Dedmond, pottery historian and author, will talk about contemporary Catawba Valley pottery. Visitors can enter a free drawing to win pottery; winners must be present at 3 p.m. for the drawing in Historic Brattonsville’s Visitor Center.
The Moroccan Cookbook, a local food truck, will be on site with food available for purchase.
Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; youth. $5; and free for age 3 and younger and Culture & Heritage Museum members. For information, go to www.chmuseum.org
Southern Sound Series
The musical line-up for the 2017 Southern Sound Series will be announced during a kick-off event, 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 5 at the McCelvey Center’s Lowry Family Theatre, 212 E. Jefferson St., York. The free event will feature a live performance by Carolina Piedmont singer/songwriter David Childers and his band, the Serpents. Light refreshments will be provided. For information go to http://www.chmuseums.org/mccelvey/.
Jazz festival
The Arts Council of York County welcomes Adrian Crutchfield, a Charlotte-based saxophonist who has played with Prince, Bette Midler, and Lionel Ritchie, to the 12th annual Blues & Jazz Festival Oct. 6-7, along with Southern Avenue Band out of Memphis, Stolen Hearts featuring Pam Taylor and Robert Johnson, Phillip Howe, Frost-Meccia Duo, and the Letron Brantley Duo. Also joining the festival this year are returning favorites, Pat Mother Blues Cohen, J’Michael Peeples Duo, and Bristo Blue and the Spiral Eyes Band.
Events kick off 7-10 p.m. Oct 6 at Springmaid Park in Baxter Village with J’Michael Peeples Duo. Oct. 7, the festival returns to downtown Rock Hill where festival-goers can enjoy live music at nine restaurants and venues.
Tickets are on sale at yorkcountyarts.org, 121 E. Main St., or call 803-328-2787. Tickets also can be purchased at the event. Tickets purchased in advance or online must be exchanged for an event wristband at a ticket booth or at the door of a participating venue on the night of the crawl. The event wristband gives festival-goers access to all nine locations.
Oyster roast
Historic Rock Hill will host its 11th Annual Oyster Roast & BBQ, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20 at the White Home.
The events include oysters, barbecue pork and chicken, seasonal side dishes, sweet treats, complimentary beer and wine, music and a silent auction. Dress is casual.
Tickets are $60 for Historic Rock Hill members and $70 for nonmembers. Sponsorships are also available, which include ticket packages and marketing opportunities. Event sponsors’ donations are tax-deductible.
For information on tickets or to become a sponsor, call 803-329-1020 or email info@historicrockhill.com.
Bluegrass concert
The Arts Council of York County hosts Rhonda Vincent & the Rage at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the McCelvey Center’s Lowry Family Theater, 212 E. Jefferson St., York.
A Grammy Award winner, Vincent has also been named the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year eight times, most recently in 2015. She and her band have been named one or a combination of the following from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America every year since 2010: entertainer, female vocalist, instrumental group and bluegrass band of the year. They are the winningest band in bluegrass. rhondavincent.com
Tickets in advance are $42 for arts council members, $47 for the public. Tickets at the door, $52. Tickets are available at yorkcountyarts.org, by calling 803-328-2787, or at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill.
CSDA Performing Arts
Clover School District Auditorium’s 15th season of the CSDA Performing Arts Series gets underway Sept. 22 as Loren Barrigar and Mark Mazengarb share a unique chemistry, stage presence and style of guitar playing. The season opener was postponed from Sept. 15.
October brings The Acrobats of Cirque-tacularbound from one breath-taking, death-defying, muscle-popping, mind-boggling feat of acrobatic dare-delivery to another. The President’s Own, United States Marine Band stops in Clover as part of the 125th anniversary of the organization’s first tour.
Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers The Drifters appear in November with a monumental celebration of their 50-year catalog of uninterrupted hits.
In January, The Jeff Little Trio gets the new year off to a great start with an eclectic and innovative mix of fiddle tunes, old-time country, and traditional blues. Also in January, CSDA celebrates the 18th annual Family Night with a performance by The Healing Force. Founded in 1975 by Joseph and Gail Anderson, this family of singers, storytellers, and musicians share African culture through drumming, songs, stories, and exhibits.
In February, Route 66 is a road trip of a lifetime with solid harmonies, dazzling quick changes, flashy dance numbers and hilarious comedic timing. Also in February, a rambunctious group of traveling actors put a funny, fast-paced, slapstick spin on the dark plot twists in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
The series concludes in March when The Annie Moses Band and The Glenn Miller Orchestra close the season playing a matchless string of hit tunes that have been heard around the world for more than 75 years.
Season tickets are available for $50 per person. Individual tickets are also on sale for each event. For information, call at 803-222-8018 or go to www.clover.k12.sc.us/csda.
