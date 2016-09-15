Theater cancels production until deaf actor found for role

Theatre Cedar Rapids has postponed its production of the play "Tribes" until it can find deaf actors to play the rules of deaf people.
Some advocates and members of the deaf community had criticized the theater for casting a hearing person in the role of a deaf person. At a public forum Tuesday, theater officials were asked to delay the Oct. 21 opening so the part could be recast or to cancel the production.
On Wednesday the theater's artistic director, Leslie Charipar, said "Tribes" was being postponed "until we can gain the support of the deaf community and collaborate with them in finding deaf actors to play the deaf roles as well as ensure that we are portraying the deaf experience in an authentic and respectful way."
Comments