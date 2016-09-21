Tuesday's Sports in Brief

NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Colin Kaepernick says he has received death threats through social media and other avenues since he began to protest during the national anthem last month.
Kaepernick said he has not alerted San Francisco 49ers team security about the threats and understood that could happen once he began his protest over racial oppression and police brutality in the United States.
Kaepernick's protest became public last month when he sat during the anthem before a preseason game against Green Bay and later explained his reasoning. He has since kneeled before the Niners' past three games. The kneeling is meant to show more respect for veterans.
Kaepernick has been joined by several other NFL players, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe and scores of high school and college players who have picked up the cause.
It has not received universal support, however, and he said he was the target of racial slurs and other insults before last Sunday's game at Carolina.
PRO BASKETBALL
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman accusing NBA star Derrick Rose of rape cannot remain anonymous at her upcoming civil trial, a Los Angeles judge ruled.
Lawyers for the woman, who is identified in court documents as Jane Doe, argued that her privacy should be protected because she is vulnerable and she has already been harassed after her name was leaked.
U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald said the law was very clear on the issue and he wouldn't close his courtroom to protect her identity. He said any decision by the news media about whether to name her is a journalistic decision.
The Associated Press typically does not identify alleged victims of sexual abuse.
The woman sued Rose last year, claiming the former MVP and two of his friends raped her in August 2013 while she was incapacitated after a night of drinking. Rose and the others deny her claims and contend they had consensual sex with her that night.
BASEBALL
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Commissioner Rob Manfred is confident Major League Baseball teams fully disclose medical records, but said his office has demonstrated that it will use discipline as a way to discourage rules violations.
Manfred's comments during an appearance in Texas came less than a week after MLB suspended Padres general manager A.J. Preller for 30 days without pay for his actions in the Drew Pomeranz trade to Boston.
The punishment given to the San Diego executive for failing to disclose medical information was unprecedented in baseball.
"I think the penalty speaks for itself," Manfred said, without getting into specifics about his reasoning for that penalty.
The commissioner said teams are sent annual guidelines in how medical records are to be maintained.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The defense team for former Auburn tight end Landon Rice has issued a statement regarding their client's rape allegations.
Augusta Dowd said, "The legal team will deal with the false accusations and be ready, willing, and able to demonstrate, in the appropriate venue, that Landon has been unfairly treated."
A 19-year-old woman filed an incident report with Auburn police on July 27 accusing Rice of first-degree rape. The report, obtained Monday by The Associated Press, said the alleged rape occurred between 11 p.m. on April 12 and 6 a.m. April 13.
Lee County Circuit Court judge Steven Speakman granted a temporary order of protection for the woman on Sept. 15 and set a hearing for Oct. 4
The Associated Press does not name alleged victims in sexual assault cases.
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — The Army Black Knights are honoring Brandon Jackson with a helmet sticker for the rest of the season.
Jackson's No. 28 also will be stitched on the coaches' hats.
The 20-year-old sophomore cornerback died early Sept. 11 after a one-car crash about 20 miles south of the West Point campus.
Jackson, who grew up in Queens and watched Army football games as a kid, earned a starting job as a freshman and had played in all 14 games since his arrival in 2014. An impact player, he finished with 68 career tackles and three interceptions in his brief college career.
Hundreds of people, including 10 busloads of West Point cadets, attended a funeral service for Jackson on Monday night in Queens. He will be buried in Georgia.
GYMNASTICS
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A doctor accused of sexually abusing two gymnasts was fired by Michigan State University, which said its police have received additional allegations of abuse since last week.
Two gymnasts, including a member of the 2000 U.S. women's Olympic team, have said they were sexually abused as teenagers by Larry Nassar, a former longtime doctor for USA Gymnastics. Those allegations came to light last week in a report by the Indianapolis Star newspaper.
Michigan State, where Nassar was a faculty member, said last week that he was investigated in 2014 over another allegation of misconduct, but the school found no violation of its policy. School spokesman Jason Cody said Tuesday that since last week, university police have received more allegations of abuse by Nassar, spanning decades.
Cody said Michigan State authorities are devoting significant resources to reviewing these accusations.
