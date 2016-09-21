Family: Rochester house fire claims life of third relative

A toddler injured in a house fire in Rochester last weekend has died, raising the death toll from the blaze to three.
The grandmother of 3-year-old Ameeya Nelson tells local media that the child died at a hospital Tuesday. Family members say Saturday's early morning blaze at a home on High Street also claimed the girl's mother, Virginia Ortiz, and Ortiz's son, 6-year-old Willie Nelson Jr.
Several other people living in the home were injured.
Authorities still haven't released the victims' names or other details of the fire.
Fire department officials say they're working with other agencies investigating the blaze before releasing more information.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
