7 days in a week

Friday, Sept. 23
Community theater
Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “Marmalade Gumdrops,” 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Tickets are $12, adults; $10, students; and $5, age 10 and younger. Reservations recommended at fortmillplayhouse.org or call 803-548-8102.
Improv theater
▪ An Evening of Improv at the Rock Hill Community Theatre featuring Charlotte Comedy Theater South, 8 p.m Friday, Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite N, Rock Hill. Tickets, $12. Charlotte Comedy Theater South improvise scenes and games based on audience suggestions.
Book sale
▪ The Friends of the York County Library will have book sales in September. Fort Mill Library Fiction Book Sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Monday at the Fort Mill Library. Hardcover and paperback books are 50 cents-$2. Friends Books on Main Buy 1 Get 1 Free Sale will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 1. Friends Books on Main, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, is at 206 E. Main Street, Rock Hill. For more information, go to friends.yclibrary.org.
Take a Child Outside
Anne Springs Close Greenway will be open 7-10 p.m. Friday for an evening of outdoor fun. The drop-in program includes night hikes, games, and interactive outdoors festivities. Finish the night with a s’more for $1. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. Activities will take place in the Field Trial Barn, Adventure Road Entrance, 835 Springfield Parkway, Fort Mill.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Take a Child Outside
The Museum of York County celebrates from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with a live butterfly release between noon and 1 p.m. (weather permitting). Other activities include a scavenger hunt and a new geocache on the .75-mile nature trail. Meet York County’s Beekeepers, York County Master Gardeners, and other outdoor exhibitors. Dr. Steve Fields, curator of natural history at the Museum of York County, will talk about his new book at 10:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m. in the museum’s classroom and will be available for book-signings. All events are free with museum admission. For information, go to www.chmuseums.org/myco.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Take a Child Outside
Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism is sponsoring a free outdoor event 3 p.m. Sunday at the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track at Riverwalk. Outdoor educators will give pointers on trail riding. Helmets are required and a limited number of loaner bikes are available by calling or e-mailing Hope Matthews at 803-817-5122 or hope.matthews@cityofrockhill.com.
Comments