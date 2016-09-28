7 days in a week

Saturday, Oct. 1
Impromptu
Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents Impromptu, an a cappella ensemble, 7 p.m. Saturday at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Tickets, $12. Limited seating. Reservations recommended by calling 803-548-8102 or go to fortmillplayhouse.org.
Ren-Fair
The 23rd annual Carolina Renaissance Festival opens for its eight-weekend run Saturday at Highway 73 at Poplar Tent Road. The festival runs 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 20. Advance discount tickets: $23, adults; $13, ages 5-12; available at Harris Teeter Stores region-wide. Tickets purchased at the gate are $1 more, or print your own online at carolina.renfestinfo.com. Seniors age 60 and over and military personnel (with valid ID) get discount tickets at the gate. Parking is free. For information go to carolina.renfestinfo.com, or call 704-896-5544, toll-free 877-896-5544.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Public art celebration
▪ Historic Rock Hill and the Women’s Art Initiative will celebrate the preservation group’s 30th anniversary and the dedication of the Initiative’s first public art piece, “Ann Evolving,” from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the White Home at 258 E. White St., Rock Hill. Designed by artist Kathy Bruce of New York City, the 18-foot sculpture is the first piece commissioned by the Women’s Art Initiative. The piece represents Ann Hutchison White, the “mother of Rock Hill” who lived in the White Home that was built in 1839. To register for the event, call Historic Rock Hill at 803-329-1020 or visit info@historicrockhill.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Southern Sound kick-off
Carolina Piedmont singer/songwriter David Childers and his band, the Serpents, will perform during the Southern Sound Series Kick-off event on 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday in the McCelvey Center’s Lowry Family Theatre, 212 E. Jefferson St., York. The 2017 Southern Sound Series lineup will be announced through a multimedia presentation. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information go to chmuseums.org/mccelvey/
Thursday, Oct. 6
Bluegrass
Allison Creek Bluegrass will feature “Cabin Creek” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m. with hot dogs and hamburgers available. Follow us on Facebook at Facebook.com/allison creek or go to AllisonCreekBluegrass.com. Free admission.
