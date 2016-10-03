The Latest: Trump thanks phone bank volunteers on CO

The Latest on the presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton (all times EDT):
8:16 p.m.
Donald Trump has paid a visit to thank phone bank volunteers before a Monday night rally in Colorado.
A few dozen volunteers had made nearly 10,000 calls by the time Trump visited and saluted their efforts. The candidate boasted about their enthusiasm and said "You can't let the media take it away!"
The Republican nominee then stepped out to an interior balcony inside the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland and waved to the cheering crowd below.
Trump stepped out to the stage a few minutes later and resumed his attacks on his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. He cast her as a candidate "of the special interests" while casting himself as a self-made businessman who would not be beholden to anyone.
---
6:32 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is calling Donald Trump a "poster boy" for a "rigged" tax system.
In Ohio on Monday, the Democratic presidential nominee pushed back on Trump's argument that he "brilliantly" used tax laws to his advantage. Arguing that Trump would pay even less taxes under his proposals, Clinton said: "What does he want us to do, pay him to lose money?"
Clinton and Trump both responded Monday to a New York Times story that he reported losing more than $900 million in 1995, which would have allowed him to avoid paying taxes for years. Trump said he legally used the laws to benefit his business. But Clinton argued he has not provided money for services and programs.
Clinton called on Trump to release his tax returns through 2009. That's before the time period that he says is being audited.
---
6:05 p.m.
Hillary Clinton says that when it comes to Donald Trump, he "always puts himself first."
Speaking in Akron, Ohio Monday, the Democratic presidential candidate said her Republican opponent may have different world view because he was "born into a millionaire family."
Clinton noted that Trump "started his business with a $14 million dollar loan from his father" and said his dad has "bailed him out."
Clinton stressed that her father was a small business owner. She added that she was "grateful" her dad never worked for someone like Trump.
---
5:56 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is celebrating her endorsement from basketball star LeBron James.
The Democratic presidential candidate spoke in James' hometown of Akron, Ohio on Monday. She called the Cleveland Cavaliers star the "king of Ohio."
Clinton praised James for his basketball prowess, but also for his efforts to give back to his community. She says he "uses the platform he has earned."
James detailed his support for Clinton in an op-ed in Business Insider and the Akron Beacon Journal. He said Clinton is a champion for children and is running on a message of "hope and unity."
---
5:09 p.m.
Donald Trump is warning his opponents not to underestimate his ability to come back.
He said he's come back from financial difficulties in the 1990s and predicted his struggling presidential campaign will similarly rebound. He says that on Election Day, "America's comeback begins."
The Republican presidential candidate is recounting big financial losses from the 1990s in the context of surviving. He spoke after the New York Times reported that Trump reported losing more than $900 million in 1995, which would have allowed him to avoid paying taxes for years.
He said he used the tax laws for the benefit of his businesses to rebound.
---
4:46 p.m.
Donald Trump is acknowledging that he has "legally used the tax laws to my benefit."
The Republican presidential candidate said Monday in Colorado that in private business, he "brilliantly used those laws" to "pay as little tax as legally possible" during turbulent economic times. But he added, "I work for you now. I'm not working for Trump," and intends to use his tax law expertise to "fix" the complexity of the law.
He spoke in the wake of a New York Times report that said he reported losing more than $900 million, which legally could have helped him avoid paying taxes for nearly two decades. He did not say the article was correct, and did not dispute it.
---
4:46 p.m.
Donald Trump is saying that "people like Hillary Clinton" have not "added a single dollar" to the American economy.
The Republican nominee said that those working in government, including his Democratic opponent, can't understand what it takes to "climb out of an economic depression."
Trump accused Clinton and her husband of profiting from their positions at The Clinton Foundation and her post as the State Department. There is no evidence that the Clinton's misused the money.
Trump made his attacks while delivering his first comments about a New York Times report that said he took more than $900 million in losses in 1995 that could have allowed him to avoid paying federal income taxes for nearly two decades.
---
2:45 p.m.
Connecticut's tax commissioner says an internal review shows no one from the state Department of Revenue Services released part of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's 1995 state income tax filings to the New York Times.
Kevin Sullivan says he instructed staff Monday to check whether anyone illegally disclosed the information. He says the agency's system would allow it to determine whether anybody had attempted to access or had accessed that information.
Sullivan says he's satisfied that there has been "no illegal disclosure by anyone" at the agency.
The New York Times reported Saturday that it had received anonymously the first pages of Trump's 1995 state income tax filings in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
In Connecticut, the unauthorized inspection of tax return information is an unclassified misdemeanor.
---
2 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is seizing upon a New York Times report that Donald Trump had a net loss of more than $915 million in 1995. Clinton says it means Trump "may not have paid a dime" in federal income taxes for nearly two decades.
Clinton says at a campaign stop in Toledo, Ohio, that it means Trump never contributed to Pell Grants to help kids attend college or federal veterans or military programs.
She says Trump represents the "same rigged system that he claims he's going to change." She adds, "What kind of genius loses a billion dollars in a single year?"
Clinton says there needs to be a law that requires the nominee of the two major parties to release their tax returns.
