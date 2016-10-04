Entertainment

October 4, 2016 12:38 AM

'Antiques Roadshow' appraiser to speak about rare books

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

A frequent guest appraiser on PBS' "Antiques Roadshow" is speaking about the value of old and rare books at a gathering in Concord, New Hampshire.

Kenneth Gloss of the Brattle Book Shop in Boston is scheduled to speak Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Concord's Community College.

Gloss will talk about the show and the store, which goes back to 1825.

Following his talk and a question-and-answer session, he will give free verbal appraisals of all books that attendees have brought with them or will do so at the store.

