Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy set to publish 2nd novel

Indian author Arundhati Roy is set to publish her second novel, 20 years after "The God of Small Things" earned her the Booker Prize.
Her publishers Hamish Hamilton UK and Penguin India said late Monday that Roy's new work of fiction, "The Ministry of Utmost Happiness," would be out next June.
"I am glad to report that the mad souls (even the wicked ones) in The Ministry of Utmost Happiness have found a way into the world, and that I have found my publishers," Roy said in the statement.
"The God of Small Things" won the Booker Prize in 1997.
In the years since her first book, Roy has written several nonfiction essays, including many sharply worded critiques of capitalism.
Comments