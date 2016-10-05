Tuesday's Sports in Brief

DERRICK ROSE LAWSUIT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Derrick Rose's rape trial got underway in a Los Angeles courtroom and the NBA star was halfway across the country saying he planned to win the lawsuit.
Rose told reporters in Houston before the Knicks exhibition opener that he didn't settle the case seeking $21 million because he thinks he didn't do anything wrong and he looks forward to telling his side of the story.
A lawyer for the ex-girlfriend who claims Rose and two friends gang raped her while she was incapacitated cried foul in court, saying Rose had violated the gag order his own lawyer had sought to silence the parties out of the courtroom.
A federal judge said he wouldn't make any decision without knowing what was said and hearing from Rose's lawyer.
Jury selection resumes Wednesday without a single juror selected. A pool of 50 candidates was asked what they know about the case, what basketball team they root for and whether they can set aside their own sexual moral beliefs and biases.
TENNIS
LONDON (AP) — Maria Sharapova will be eligible to return to competitive tennis in April after her two-year doping ban was reduced to 15 months by a sports court that found the Russian star bore no "significant fault" for her positive drug test and did not intend to cheat.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport cut nine months off the suspension imposed on Sharapova, who tested positive for the banned heart medication meldonium at the Australian Open in January.
Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player, appealed to CAS in June seeking to overturn or reduce the two-year penalty imposed by the International Tennis Federation.
In a 28-page ruling , the CAS panel found that Sharapova bore "some degree of fault" but "less than significant fault" in the case that has sidelined one of the world's most prominent and wealthy female athletes.
ARNOLD PALMER
LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — A farewell to the King turned somber when Jack Nicklaus, his voice cracking as a large tear formed in his left eye, urged the elite and the everyman to remember how Arnold Palmer touched their lives and "please don't forget why."
"I hurt like you hurt," Nicklaus said. "You don't lose a friend of 60 years and don't feel an enormous loss."
The service Tuesday at Saint Vincent College in Palmer's hometown was filled with just as much laughter and warmth from stories of the most significant figure in modern golf. Nearly 1,000 golf dignitaries from around the world, referred to by former LPGA Commissioner Charlie Mechem as the "elite battalion of Arnie's Army," crammed into the basilica.
Some 4,000 others headed to remote sites across the college to watch. Long lines of traffic formed two hours before the service began.
Palmer died Sept. 25 in Pittsburgh at age 87 as he was preparing for heart surgery. His family had a private funeral Thursday and asked that a public service be held after the Ryder Cup so no one would be left out.
BASEBALL
TORONTO (AP) — A fan threw a can at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim during the seventh inning of the Toronto Blue Jays' 5-2 win in Tuesday's AL wild card game.
With the score tied 2-2, pinch hitter Melvin Upton Jr. flied out to the track in left. Kim made the catch despite the can narrowly missing him as it came out of the stands behind him.
Center fielder Adam Jones gestured toward the seats, and manager Buck Showalter came out to register his displeasure with the umpires for several minutes.
Blue Jays spokesman Erik Grosman said the fan was not ejected because he took off before police had a chance to get him. Police are investigating.
"That is about as pathetic as it gets. You don't do that. Yell, cuss or scream," Jones said. "I hope they find the guy and press charges. ... That's not a part of baseball. Throw an octopus, throw hats."
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball's average attendance dropped 1.1 percent this season but still was the sport's 11th-highest year.
The 30 teams combined to draw 73,159,044 fans and average 30,169, the commissioner's office said. That was down from last year's total of 73.76 million and average of 30,517. The average was the lowest since 30,138 in 2010.
The record total of 79.5 million and average of 32,785 were set in 2007, before the Great Recession.
The NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers led in home attendance at 3.7 million, followed in the NL by St. Louis (3.44 million), San Francisco (3.37 million) and the Chicago Cubs (3.23 million).
Toronto topped the AL at 3.39 million, followed by the New York Yankees (3.06 million) and Los Angeles Angels (3.02 million).
Tampa Bay had the lowest home attendances at 1.29 million, and Oakland was 29th at 1.52 million. Cleveland was 28th at 1.59 million despite winning the AL Central for the first time since 2007.
Miami drew an NL-low 1.71 million.
NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS
A North Carolina radio station is dropping the broadcast of East Carolina's upcoming football game after 19 members of the school's marching band kneeled during the national anthem last weekend to protest racial injustice and police brutality, a station official said.
WFAY-AM in Fayetteville, part of the Colonial Radio Group, announced it would not carry the Pirates' game at South Florida scheduled for Saturday. It will carry Pirates games in the future, however, said Colonial Radio Group President and CEO Jeff Andrulonis.
An official of the Pirate IMG Radio Network didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
