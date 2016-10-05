The Latest: Rose lawyer: rape case is 'sad effort' for cash

0:58 Carowinds food and beer festival Pause

1:54 Couple gets married on Fury325 coaster at Carowinds

1:27 Pokemon Go players explain how to play

0:49 Reenactors show off knowledge in Brattonsville battle

1:53 Pearl Jam Honors Prince at Columbia concert

3:38 No musician defies stereotypes or exhibits freedom like Prince

2:01 Prince shares how he got past being teased as a child

2:30 Captain America: Civil War

1:06 Singer Andy Grammer talks All-Star Race concert

2:52 Idina Menzel sings national anthem at White House Easter Egg Roll 2016