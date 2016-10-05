Arts series goes on the road for the 2016-17 season

The Arts Council of York County is taking its 2016-2017 On Tour Performing Arts Series on the road with concerts at McCelvey Center, First Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill, Gettys Courtroom and Sullivan Middle School.
This season’s lineup has something for everyone – from the award-winning bluegrass and gospel sounds of Rhonda Vincent & the Rage to a tribute to veterans by The King’s Counterpoint, as well as a night of cabaret – Music & Laughter with Boo Sheppard – and the history of rock and roll in Why is Rock & Roll?
Bluegrass
Rhonda Vincent & the Rage hits town Oct. 27 with a performance at 7:30 p.m. at the McCelvey Center Lowry Family Theater, 212 E. Jefferson St., York.
Vincent is a fifth-generation musician, performing with her parents’ band, The Sally Mountain Show, starting at age 5. Vincent is a mandolin player who also plays guitar and violin. She appears with her band, The Rage, moving effortlessly from bluegrass to country and gospel.
Advance tickets are $42, members, and $47, public; at the door, $52, no discount.
The King’s Counterpoint will perform 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 for Veterans Day at First Presbyterian Church, 234 E. Main St., Rock Hill.
A cappella
Under the leadership of musical director David Acres and executive director and Charleston-area native Dr. Judith Acres, The King’s Counterpoint explores the variety of beauty found in a capella vocal music: from chant to 20th century, medieval carols to the avant-garde. In 2018, The King’s Counterpoint will be in residence in London, performing during daily services at Westminster Abbey.
Rock Hill native Renee Blankenship Oliver is an alto and frequent soloist in The King’s Counterpoint. She is a graduate of Rock Hill High School, where she was a member of the concert choir. Oliver is the choir manager/singer with the French Protestant (Huguenot) Church of Charleston.
Advance tickets are $15, members, and $20, nonmembers; at the door, $25, no discount. Veterans and children are admitted free. To reserve free tickets, call 803-328-2787.
Cabaret
A Winter Cabaret with Boo Sheppard, Ron Parks, and Mark Lewis will be 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Gettys Art Center Courtroom, 201 E. Main St., Rock Hill.
A night of cocktails and desserts featuring a fun smattering of all things southern – men, beauty queens, relationships, pageants, and even poetry. Boo Sheppard’s performance will be preceded by light jazz performed by Winthrop University music professors and composers Ron Parks and Mark Lewis.
Sheppard has appeared in dozens of roles, including the title role in Hello Dolly and Maria in Twelfth Night. She has also written and performed many of her own works, including Southern Men and Low Country Delights, both of which were presented at Piccolo Spoleto Festival USA in Charleston. She was also a part of the Sundown Poetry Series at Spoleto in 2007.
Advance tickets only: $15, members, and $20, nonmembers.
Rock ‘n’ roll
Why is Rock & Roll? comes to town March 11 for a 7:30 p.m. show at Sullivan Middle School, 1825 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill. It’s an upbeat history of music that uses the “fourth wall” between the actors and audience like a sliding glass door. One minute, Jay White and Jim Algar are speaking directly to the audience about the importance of Elvis’ first single, and the next, they have morphed into Bob Dylan and John Lennon (complete with wigs and jackets) and are discussing music at the famed Delmonico Hotel. It’s a fun combination of a two-man play, rock concert, and TED Talk.
Advance tickets are $15, members, and $20, nonmembers. At the door: $25; no ACYC member discount.
Doors open 30 minutes prior to each show. For tickets go to www.yorkcountyarts.org or call the arts council at 803-328-2787.
