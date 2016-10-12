7 days in a week

Thursday, Oct. 20
Bluegrass
Allison Creek Bluegrass will feature the bluegrass gospel group “The Beacons” in concert, 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road.. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food service begins at 6:30 p.m. Free admission.
Upcoming
Pumpkin carving
Clover will host its 8th annual Pumpkin Carving Contest, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Clover Community Center, 120 Bethel St. Only pre-carved, painted or decorated pumpkins will be accepted. Designs must be original. Entries will be judged in most creative and traditional jack-o-lantern categories. Entries must be submitted to the judges table by 5:30 p.m. and winners will be announced at 7 p.m. For information, call Amy Gonzalez at 803-222-9493 or go to cloversc.org.
One-woman play
Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “The Belle of Amherst,” 7:20 p.m. Oct. 22 at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Barbara Platt stars in the one-woman play based on the life of Emily Dickinson. It’s written by William Luce and directed by Pat Stone. Tickets, $12. Limited seating. Reservations recommended. For tickets, call 803-548-8102 or go to fortmillplayhouse.org.
Marine Band
The United States Marine Band will perform 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Clover High School Auditorium as part of the Clover School District Performing Art Series. The Marine Band is celebrating its 125th anniversary tour. Admission is free but tickets are required. For tickets call 803-222-8018.
Ongoing
Ren-Fair
The 23rd annual Carolina Renaissance Festival runs 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 20 at Highway 73 and Poplar Tent Road. Advance discount tickets: $23, adults; $13, ages 5-12; available at Harris Teeter Stores region-wide. Tickets purchased at the gate are $1 more, or print your own online at carolina.renfestinfo.com. Seniors age 60 and over and military personnel (with valid ID) get discount tickets at the gate. Parking is free. For information, go to carolina.renfestinfo.com, or call 704-896-5544, toll-free 877-896-5544.
