Thais gripped by grief after beloved king's death

Thais pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thais hold portraits of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Thais chanted prayers Wednesday as the country's stock market and currency tumbled and the prime minister canceled an overseas trip amid concerns about long-ailing King Adulyadej's health.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A Thai woman holds a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej while praying at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated, in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A Thai woman prays for King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated, in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A Thai woman places a garland after praying for King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated, in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thais cry as they pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A woman prays for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2011, file photo, Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pushed on a wheelchair while leaving Siriraj hospital for the Grand Palace for a ceremony celebrating his birthday in Bangkok. Hundreds of tearful Thais on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, were continuing to offer flowers and chant prayers for King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Bangkok hospital where the world's longest-reigning monarch is being treated for multiple health problems.
Apichart Weerawong, File
AP Photo
A Thai woman cries as she prays for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A woman prays for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Hundreds of tearful Thais continue to offer flowers and chant prayers for the king outside the Bangkok hospital where the world's longest-reigning monarch is being treated for multiple health problems.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
A Buddhist monk and Thais pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Hundreds of tearful Thais continue to offer flowers and chant prayers for the king outside the Bangkok hospital where the world's longest-reigning monarch is being treated for multiple health problems.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
Thais hold their hands and pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Hundreds of tearful Thais continue to offer flowers and chant prayers for the king outside the Bangkok hospital where the world's longest-reigning monarch is being treated for multiple health problems.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 9, 2006, file photo released by the Thai Government Public Relations Department, Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej acknowledges the crowd in Bangkok during the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of his accession to the throne. Thailand's Royal Palace said on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, that Thailand's King Bhumibol, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 88.
Thai Government Public Relations Department via AP, File
People cry after Royal Palace's announcement outside Siriraj Hospital where Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej was being treated, in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Thailand's Royal Palace said on Thursday King Bhumibol, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 88.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thais cry outside Siriraj Hospital where King Bhumibol Adulyadej was treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Thailand's Royal Palace said King Bhumibol, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 88.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A Thai woman reacts, at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Thailand's Royal Palace says King Bhumibol, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 88.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
In this image made from video, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha speaks about the passing of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Prayuth announced that Thai Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn will be the new monarch in accordance with the constitution. He said government officials will observe a one-year mourning period.
NBT via AP
In this May 9, 2016, photo,Thailand's Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn is seated at the royal plowing ceremony in Bangkok. Thailand's Royal Palace said on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest reigning monarch, has died at age 88.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
FILE - In this May 25, 2012, file photo, Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, center, is pushed in a wheelchair as he arrives at a rice field in Ayutthaya province, central Thailand. Thailand's Queen Sirikit, in purple, is walking at rear with Princess Sirindhorn. Thailand's Royal Palace said on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, that Thailand's King Bhumibol, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 88.
File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2005, file photo,Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit review the honor guard during a ceremony ahead of his 78th birthday in Bangkok. Thailand's Royal Palace said on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, that Thailand's King Bhumibol, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 88.
Sakchai Lalit, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2010, file photo, Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej waves to well-wishers as he returns to Siriraj Hospital after attending a ceremony to celebrate his birthday in Bangkok. Thailand's Royal Palace said on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, that Thailand's King Bhumibol, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 88.
AP Photo, File
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2012, file photo, Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, seated center, and his family members, from left: Princess Somsavali, Princess Ubolratana, Princess Chulabhorn, Princess Siribhachudabhorn, Royal Consort Princess Srirasm, Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, Princess Sirindhorn; after addressing the crowd from a balcony of the Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall on his 85th birthday in Bangkok. Thailand's Royal Palace said on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, that Thailand's King Bhumibol, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 88.
Wason Wanichakorn, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this July 5, 1960, file photo, Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, right, plays the saxophone during a jam session with legendary jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman, left, drummer Gene Krupa, second left, and trombonist Urbie Green in New York. Thailand's Royal Palace said on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 88.
Bureau of the Royal Household via AP, File
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2012, file photo released by Thailand's Bureau of the Royal Household, U.S. President Barack Obama, left, talks with Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok. Thailand's Royal Palace said on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 88.
Bureau of the Royal Household via AP, File
