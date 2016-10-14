Mint Museum turns 80, throws party for everyone

When you turn 80, you get a big party. When you’re the Mint Museum, you throw it for yourself, and invite everyone.
So you can get in free all day Oct. 22 and 23 to both the uptown and Randolph locations, and – in keeping with the Mint’s declaration of this as “The Year of the Woman” – Oct. 22 is opening day for two big shows uptown: “Women of Abstract Expressionism” and “Fired Up: Women in Glass.”
Asked if a male artist ever told her she painted like a man, Grace Hartigan replied, ‘Not twice.’
“Women of Abstract Expressionism” lets you see the first major museum exhibition to focus on these artists, a dozen of the most significant women in that movement – “usually treated as a boys-club affair,” as the New York Times put it – in its most important years.
Expect some sass: After all, among the artists is Grace Hartigan. ARTnews recounts: “Asked if a male artist ever told her she painted like a man, Grace Hartigan replied, ‘Not twice.’ ”
Put together by the Denver Art Museum, the exhibition will come to only Charlotte on the East Coast (take that, bigger cities), and includes work by women whose names even casual observers might know – Helen Frankenthaler, Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning. Time magazine dubbed it “indispensable” and the Times said its “fabulous work ... upends the existing histories of a style.”
“Fired Up,” a curation collaboration between the Toledo Museum of Art and the Mint, is also a first: The first U.S. art museum exhibition to focus on the contemporary work of women in this area. It offers things tiny and huge, glass alone and mixed-media, expected and un-. The Mint’s Annie Carlano worked with Toledo’s Jutta-Annette Page on the exhibition, which ranges from the studio glass movement to “post studio” (think: innovation).
There’s also a pop-up fashion exhibition going on uptown, with dresses constructed from vinyl billboards (think recycling and designers who call themselves “TrashionArtistas”).
Community activities – do-it-yourself art, guided tours, food trucks and live music are among what’s been lined up – will be going on at both locations between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Playing the woman card fits with the Mint’s history: The state’s first art museum was founded by Mary Myers Dwelle and has seen women in leadership roles all along its timeline, including its first current (and first-woman) president and CEO, Dr. Kathleen Jameson.
