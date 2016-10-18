Entertainment

October 18, 2016 11:28 AM

Tom Cruise attends Knoxville screening benefiting charity

The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

A screening of Tom Cruise's new film brought the actor to Knoxville and raised $600,000 for the Children's Charity of Eastern Tennessee.

Media outlets report the fundraiser was held Monday night at the Pinnacle 18 theater in Turkey Creek. The event included live music, a catered meal, some time for attendees to interact with Cruise on the carpet outside the theater and an advance screening of Cruise's new film, "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back."

About a thousand people attended the event, which raised $600,000 for groups that help children, like the Emerald Youth Foundation. Attendees came from across the state, and some came from as far as Texas.

The movie, a sequel to the 2012 film "Jack Reacher," hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 21.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

'Fixer Upper' hosts reveal where they'd live if they weren't in Texas

View more video

Entertainment Videos