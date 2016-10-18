Tom Cruise attends Knoxville screening benefiting charity

A screening of Tom Cruise's new film brought the actor to Knoxville and raised $600,000 for the Children's Charity of Eastern Tennessee.
Media outlets report the fundraiser was held Monday night at the Pinnacle 18 theater in Turkey Creek. The event included live music, a catered meal, some time for attendees to interact with Cruise on the carpet outside the theater and an advance screening of Cruise's new film, "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back."
About a thousand people attended the event, which raised $600,000 for groups that help children, like the Emerald Youth Foundation. Attendees came from across the state, and some came from as far as Texas.
The movie, a sequel to the 2012 film "Jack Reacher," hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 21.
