The Latest: Closing arguments beginning in Derrick Rose case

Closing arguments are beginning in the trial of a lawsuit alleging NBA star Derrick Rose and two friends raped an incapacitated woman.
The arguments in Los Angeles federal court are expected to take several hours Tuesday.
When the case goes to the jury, the panel will have to determine whether the woman agreed to sex or was too incapacitated to do so.
Rose and two friends say the woman seemed sober and she willingly participated in sex and even initiated acts earlier in the night.
The lawsuit alleging NBA star Derrick Rose and his friends raped an incapacitated woman is all about consent.
Jurors who return to court Tuesday for the civil trial will have to determine whether the woman agreed to sex or was too incapacitated to do so.
Experts say consent is at the center of evolving rape and sexual assault laws, but there's no commonly accepted definition.
Rebecca O'Connor of the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network says the concept is murky and complicated.
States such as California have decided consent can be withdrawn during sex and that a victim can be too incapacitated to agree to the act.
