Comedian Sarah Silverman sends fundraising plea for Feingold

Comedian Sarah Silverman is the latest celebrity to send a fundraising plea for former Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold.
Feingold's campaign on Wednesday sent an email signed by Silverman asking for donations in Feingold's race against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Hollywood star Robert Redford sent a similar message earlier in the campaign.
Silverman calls Feingold "one of the very few totally righteous politicians who has always voted on the right side of history." She doesn't cite examples, but Feingold was the only senator to vote against the Patriot Act.
He also voted for the Affordable Care Act, something Johnson has used to attack him in the campaign.
Silverman notes Johnson's support for Donald Trump and calls Johnson a "bought-and-paid-for Tea Party shill."
