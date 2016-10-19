Kansas shooting victim who underwent amputations testifies

A retired Kansas guidance counselor who underwent a quadruple amputation after a cellphone store shooting had to take questions from the man charged with attacking her.
The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2etvQ4U ) reports that 27-year-old James Michael Phillips is representing himself during his trial. He's charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted capital murder and seven other felonies.
Prosecutors said Julie Dombo refused to go in the back of a Derby AT&T store during an August 2015 robbery attempt out of fear she would be tied up, raped and killed. After she was shot in the arm and chest, doctors were forced to amputate her limbs.
She testified that she thought she was going to "lie there on the floor and bleed to death." The trial is expected to last about a week.
Comments